Eagle Mountain is quietly turning into a hub for big data and construction projects, which means more leadership roles are popping up. If you’ve got management chops and don’t mind some travel, these are worth a look.

Employer: QTS Data Centers

QTS Data Centers Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (multi-state regional focus)

(multi-state regional focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,250 – $265,550 (Colorado-based estimate; varies by location)

Lead a 10–12 person regional team driving government relations, public policy, permitting, and community engagement for a major data center player. This role reports directly to the Chief External Affairs Officer, touches high-level strategy across multiple states, and comes with strong perks like 401(k) match, bonus eligibility, generous PTO, sabbatical program, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Mortenson

Location: Eagle Mountain, UT (projects across the U.S., 100% travel)

(projects across the U.S., 100% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $113,500 – $198,200 base range

Oversee complex structured cabling projects with full responsibility for budget, schedule, safety, and client relationships. This is a great fit if you have 6+ years in commercial construction PM, like leading teams, and are open to heavy travel; benefits include medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—roles like this tend to open in waves as projects ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.