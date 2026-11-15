Eagle’s service scene is busy right now—pizza, pets, and more. If you like working with people (and maybe animals), these local spots are hiring.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Eagle, ID (498 E State St)

(498 E State St) Type: Full-time (with flexible scheduling)

(with flexible scheduling) Salary: Not listed

Front counter, phones, and helping keep the store running smoothly. Good fit if you want flexible hours, fast pace, and a place where you can move up into management over time.

Employer: Petco

Location: Eagle, ID (3006 E State St)

(3006 E State St) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on grooming role with dogs and other pets—bathing, haircuts, nail trims, and more. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and store discounts, plus clear paths to grow into salon leader or mentor roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.