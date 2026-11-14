Eagle’s healthcare scene is growing, with new roles popping up in hospice, retail pharmacy, and aesthetics. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move in patient care.

Employer: Geiss MED Hospice

Geiss MED Hospice Location: Eagle, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $42–$55/hour

Role: Lead hospice patient care in the home setting, manage care plans, mentor an interdisciplinary team, and ensure Medicare and hospice standards are met. Expect daily travel for home visits and a mix of hands-on care, leadership, and quality improvement work.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Eagle, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Not listed (competitive wages noted) Role: For current pharmacy students who want real-world experience in a community setting. You’ll work under a pharmacist, help fill prescriptions, counsel patients, support immunizations and clinical services, and enjoy flexible schedules and store discounts.

Employer: NakedMD

Location: Eagle, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60/hour + bonus eligibility

Role: Frontline injector providing neurotoxins, fillers, and other aesthetic treatments. You’ll handle consults, injections, charting, and follow-up while building long-term patient relationships in a high-standard, safety-focused clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.