Eagle’s food scene is growing fast, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like busy kitchens, friendly teams, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Aubergine and Company

Aubergine and Company Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time, PM shift (closed Sundays & select holidays)

(closed Sundays & select holidays) Lead the back-of-house team, keep food quality and safety tight, and float wherever the kitchen needs you most. Good fit if you like running a clean, organized, fast-paced kitchen and want room to grow.

Employer: Aubergine and Company

Aubergine and Company Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $17/hour

Type: Full-time , AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays)

, AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays) Hands-on cooking role roasting proteins, making sauces, and keeping food temps and safety on point. Great if you’ve got pro kitchen experience and like a steady, high-energy line.

Employer: Aubergine and Company

Aubergine and Company Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time , AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays)

, AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays) Work front-of-house on the smoothie and dessert station, following recipes and moving fast during rushes. Nice option if you enjoy customer-facing work and making drinks and sweets.

Employer: Aubergine and Company

Aubergine and Company Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time , AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays)

, AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays) Support lead cooks, learn the line, and help keep the kitchen running smoothly. Good step if you already have restaurant experience and want to build skills with solid training.

Employer: Aubergine and Company

Aubergine and Company Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time , AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays)

, AM & PM shifts (closed Sundays) Focus on chopping, prepping, and keeping ingredients ready for service. Ideal if you’re fast, accurate, and like behind-the-scenes work that keeps the whole kitchen moving.

Employer: MBN Eagle, LLC (Pig Latin)

Location: Eagle, ID

Pay: From $16/hour

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Keep dishes, cookware, and the kitchen spotless in a lively, Latin-inspired restaurant. Great entry point if you want to be in the middle of the action and grow in the industry.

Employer: Banbury Management, LLC

Location: Eagle, ID

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Type: Full-time

Prep ingredients, cook to spec, and help with menu ideas and catering. Strong fit if you’ve got solid knife skills, know food safety, and want higher pay for your experience.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.