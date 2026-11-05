🍽️ Multiple Eagle, ID Hospitality Jobs With $16–$18/hr Pay

Eagle’s food and wellness scene is growing fast, and a few local spots are quietly building strong teams. If you like working with people and staying busy on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, AM & PM shifts, closed Sundays

You’ll support the lead cook with proteins, sauces, and hot items in a fast-paced, health-focused kitchen. Great fit if you’re 25+ with prior kitchen experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours plus employee discount and PTO.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, AM & PM shifts, closed Sundays

Front-of-house role where you deliver food, clear tables, and keep the dining room spotless. Ideal if you’re 21+, fluent in English (Spanish/Portuguese a plus), love talking with guests, and want PTO and discounts.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $16/hour + $100 bi-weekly bonus

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, AM & PM shifts, closed Sundays

Keep dishes, utensils, and kitchen gear clean and organized so service runs smoothly. No dishwashing experience needed; good for someone 25+ who can handle a hot, fast-moving environment and wants PTO and discounts.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full-Time, PM shift, closed Sundays & select holidays

Lead the back of house at night—line, prep, and food safety—for a growing, health-forward brand. Best for 25+ leaders fluent in Spanish or Portuguese, with kitchen experience and interest in growing into GM-level roles, plus meal benefits and PTO.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $17/hour

Type: Full-Time, AM shift, closed Sundays & select holidays

Morning back-of-house leader role running prep, line, and food safety. Great if you’re 25+, fluent in Spanish or Portuguese, have strong kitchen experience, and want clear promotion paths, meal benefits, and PTO.

Employer: Aubergine Kitchen

Aubergine Kitchen Location: Eagle, ID (676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100)

(676 S Edgewood Ln, Suite A100) Pay: $17–$18/hour

Type: Full-Time, AM shift, closed Sundays & select holidays

Own the front of house—counter, lobby, and dining room—and be the main face of the restaurant during your shift. Good match if you’re 21+, fully fluent in English, have guest-facing restaurant experience, and want leadership training, meal benefits, and PTO.

Employer: Perspire Sauna Studio (franchise location)

Perspire Sauna Studio (franchise location) Location: Eagle, ID

Pay: Not listed (competitive + commission)

Not listed (competitive + commission) Type: Full-Time, evenings & weekends

Help run an upscale infrared sauna studio—turn over rooms, handle towels, greet guests, and support sales. Nice fit if you’re into health & wellness, enjoy talking with people, and like perks such as free IR sauna membership, flexible schedules, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.