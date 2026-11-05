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📋 Eagle, ID Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Office Roles
Eagle’s admin scene is busy right now, with front-desk and office support roles at both small local businesses and big national brands. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face of an office, these are worth a look.
Marketing Assistant / Office Manager
- Employer: Randy Funk Home Inspections
- Location: Eagle, ID (in person)
- Type: Part-time (Tuesdays & Wednesdays + some evenings/weekends)
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour
Executive assistant + marketing mix at a small, fast-paced home inspection company. You’ll support the VP/Owner, handle office tasks, do light marketing (Canva, WordPress, Mailchimp), and attend networking events. Paid training and a steady, predictable weekly schedule.
Administrative Assistant – Facilities
- Employer: Lamb Weston (Global Headquarters)
- Location: Eagle, ID
- Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm
- Pay Range: $45,980 – $68,980 per year
- Anticipated Close Date: 12/28/2026
Front desk and facilities support at a large, global food company’s HQ. You’ll greet visitors, manage phones, mail, office and kitchen supplies, help with meeting and event setup, and support access badges and invoices. Comes with industry-competitive benefits (health, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, wellness programs, and more).
Client Service Professional / Receptionist
- Employer: H&R Block
- Location: Eagle, ID (in person)
- Type: Seasonal, full-time/varied hours (evenings & weekends during tax season)
- Pay: Not listed
Seasonal front-desk role where you’re the first face clients see at a busy tax office. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule appointments, scan and organize documents, and keep the office running smoothly—great if you want experience that can lead into tax prep or office leadership.
If something here fits your skills, apply soon and tailor your resume to the duties listed so you stand out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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