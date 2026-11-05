📋 Eagle, ID Admin Jobs with Multiple Local Office Roles

Eagle’s admin scene is busy right now, with front-desk and office support roles at both small local businesses and big national brands. If you like keeping things organized and being the friendly face of an office, these are worth a look.

Employer: Randy Funk Home Inspections

Randy Funk Home Inspections Location: Eagle, ID (in person)

Type: Part-time (Tuesdays & Wednesdays + some evenings/weekends)

(Tuesdays & Wednesdays + some evenings/weekends) Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour

Executive assistant + marketing mix at a small, fast-paced home inspection company. You’ll support the VP/Owner, handle office tasks, do light marketing (Canva, WordPress, Mailchimp), and attend networking events. Paid training and a steady, predictable weekly schedule.

Employer: Lamb Weston (Global Headquarters)

Location: Eagle, ID

Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday 8am–5pm

Pay Range: $45,980 – $68,980 per year

Anticipated Close Date: 12/28/2026

Front desk and facilities support at a large, global food company’s HQ. You’ll greet visitors, manage phones, mail, office and kitchen supplies, help with meeting and event setup, and support access badges and invoices. Comes with industry-competitive benefits (health, 401(k) with company contributions, PTO, wellness programs, and more).

Employer: H&R Block

Location: Eagle, ID (in person)

Type: Seasonal, full-time/varied hours (evenings & weekends during tax season)

(evenings & weekends during tax season) Pay: Not listed

Seasonal front-desk role where you’re the first face clients see at a busy tax office. You’ll greet clients, answer phones, schedule appointments, scan and organize documents, and keep the office running smoothly—great if you want experience that can lead into tax prep or office leadership.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and tailor your resume to the duties listed so you stand out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.