MENOMINEE — Walton Blesch Stadium has been host to many memorable football games over its 126 years of existence, but few were as awash with drama as Saturday’s MHSAA Division 7 Regional 25 championship contest between Menominee and Charlevoix.

Trailing by one, a Menominee defense on the brink of exhaustion delivered a crucial third-down stop to force a Charlevoix punt with just over a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.

Talan Jacobs’ booming kick took a Rayders’ bounce over the head and into the arms of Jett Thonne at the Maroons’ 24-yard line as a swarm of Charlevoix gunners closed in. Quickly scanning the field in front of him, Thonne slipped to his left and found himself squarely behind a convoy of Maroon blockers.

With Thonne’s every step, the Walton Blesch crowd grew louder and louder until pandemonium overtook the bleachers as Thonne rumbled his way deep into Charlevoix territory for an 80-yard return.

“He (Jacobs) kicked it over my head a little bit but I just got the ball and let my blockers lead the way for me,” Thonne said.

“He’s only a sophomore but he’s not afraid to make plays when it’s his time. We had a wall on our sideline, Jett just had to get to it,” Menominee coach Chad Brandt added. “Once he got to it, it was off to the races.”

One play later, Caleb Barstow punched in a 4-yard touchdown run before Dylan Beal hit Kiefer Chouinard for a successful 2-point conversion to put the Maroons in front by seven with 52 seconds left on the clock.

Two plays later, Thonne went from folk hero to Menominee legend as the sophomore defensive back showed off his receiving prowess with a championship-clinching interception of Collin Jess as the Maroons triumphed over Charlevoix 21-14 to collect their second straight Regional title.

“I saw the ball and just tracked it down,” Thonne said.

Thonne’s climatic interception capped off a nail-biting second half that saw the Rayders take a 14-7 lead thanks to a 9-yard touchdown trot by Conor Vondra midway through the third quarter.

Charlevoix’s seven-point cushion held until late in the fourth quarter, when Beal scrambled for a 14-yard touchdown with 1:32 remaining.

Elation quickly turned to more anxiety for the Menominee faithful after Brody Daigneau missed hauling in the ensuing 2-point conversion in the back of the end zone by the length of a shoelace, leaving the Rayders clinging to a 14-13 advantage.

“The way they came out in the second half, running the fullback (Greyson Warchol), I was scared and if we don’t step up, we’re gonna be in trouble,” Brandt said. “After that drive, our guys got tougher and I think that over that last quarter-and-a-half, we stopped the run and became more aggressive. Once we decided to do that, we were okay.”

Menominee struck first with a methodical 16-play, 62-yard drive on the first possession of the afternoon, with Beal finishing off the drive with a 5-yard flip to Nathan Nelson before Jacob Counts knocked down the PAT kick to make it a 7-0 affair.

Beal finished 9-of-18 through the air for 117 yards in addition to 16 carries for 47 yards on the ground.

Defense dominated the majority of the first half until Charlevoix knotted matters up with a 1-yard scamper by Jess with 30 seconds remaining until halftime.

Miscues cost both teams points, as a holding call on the Rayders wiped out a 33-yard touchdown run by Vondra while Beal, who threw just one interception all season long, tossed two picks in the end zone. Each squad also lost a fumble.

Menominee out-gained the Rayders by a 293-to-264 margin. Charlevoix went 4-for-10 on third downs and picked up 11 first downs to the Maroons’ 18.

“I don’t think we played great defensively until the end of the game. I thought we were flat in the first half and I thought some guys made bad decisions on their keys, so it took awhile for us to get organized defensively,” Brandt said.

Jess completed nine of his 15 attempts for 127 yards and rushed for another 14 on 13 carries. Vondra was Jess’s top receiver with five catches for 71 yards, while Carter Greenacre snared three balls for 40 yards.

Warchol led the Rayders in rushing with 98 yards on 13 touches. Vondra chipped in seven touches for 27 yards.

Barstow toted the rock 11 times for a team-high 72 yards and Jackson Myszak gutted out 30 yards on nine carries before sitting out the second half with an injury.

Chouinard and Brayden Woods each had three catches, with Woods racking up a team-leading 58 yards while Chouinard finished with 31. Ryder Linsmeier had two catches for 23 yards, including a spectacular leaping, one-handed 12-yard catch in the second quarter.

Up next

Menominee: The Maroons (11-1) face Ithaca (11-1) on a neutral field in the Division 7 State semifinals. Ithaca rolled into the semifinal round thanks to a 29-10 victory over Pewamo-Westphalia on Friday.

“They are a very good football team. We have to be at our best to have a chance. Obviously, we can’t play like we did today,” Brandt said. “We have to clean things up and be ready to play our best football.”

Menominee 21, Charlevoix 14

Menominee 7 0 0 14 — 21

Charlevoix 0 7 7 0 — 14

Leading passers (Menominee): Beal 10-19-119-TD-2INTs

Leading passers (Charlevoix): Jess 9-15-127-INT

Leading rushers (Menominee): Beal 13-60-TD; Barstow 11-72-TD; Myszak 9-30; Thonne 3-18; Chouinard 2-7;

Leading rushers (Charlevoix): Warchol 13-98; Jess 13-14-TD; Vondra 7-27

Leading receivers (Menominee): Woods 3-58; Chouinard 3-31; Linsmeier 2-23; Nelson 1-5-TD

Leading receivers (Charlevoix): Vondra 4-71; Greenacre 3-40; Jacobs 2-16