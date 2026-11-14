WAUKESHA, Wis. — Julie Mercer hit the pool for the final swim of her sophomore season at the WIAA Division 2 State swimming and diving championships on Friday.

Mercer, the first Marinette/Peshtigo swimmer to qualify for State since 2020, stood on the starting block with a seed time of 56.61 seconds ahead of the 100-yard freestyle event.

Mercer cut through the crystal clear blue water of the Waukesha Natatorium just a hair above her seed time, touching the wall in 57.11 seconds, good for 25th place overall.

Nicolet’s Nola Quinn captured the 100-freestyle title in 51.19 seconds. Katelyn Anderson of Whitefish Bay was second (52.18) while Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee’s Elena Loomans (52.36) finished third.

Friday’s top-25 finish put the finishing touches on a stellar season for Mercer, who won 16 individual races and was a part of another 14 pace-setting relay teams. Mercer collected a total of 57 top-10 times between both individual and relay competition en route to being named the Bay Conference Swimmer of the Year.

Whitefish Bay cruised to the D2 team championship with a combined 316.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Edgewood with 234.5 and third-place Rhinelander at 204.

2026 WIAA Division 2 State Swimming and Diving championshipsTeam scores — Whitefish Bay 316.5, Edgewood 234.5, Rhinelander 204, Nicolet 178, Shorewood 173, Brookfield Central 162, Cedarburg 110.5, McFarland 91, Lakeland 74, Baraboo 70, Wauwatosa West 68, Watertown 67, Ashwaubenon 63, Sauk Prairie 60.5, Kohler Co-op 50, Brown Deer/University School of Milwaukee 48, Port Washington 46, Rice Lake 43, Pulaski 34, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 31, Medford 31, Berlin/Green Lake 30, Antigo 29, Homestead 20, Lodi Co-op 20, Jefferson/Cambridge 16, Merrill 12, Oostburg 11, Mount Horeb 10, River Falls 7, Whitnall 7, Plymouth 5, Monroe/New Glarus 1, Greendale 1, Milton 1

Marinette/Peshtigo results

100-yard freestyle — 25. Julie Mercer, 57.11