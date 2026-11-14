PESHTIGO — A pack of Peshtigo Bulldogs chowed down on All-Conference laurels as the Packerland Conference released its 2026 All-Conference boys soccer team.

Seniors Brady Polzin, Brady Winkler and Tennious Paquette, junior Chayce Wesoloski and sophomore Judah Williams were voted by the opposing Packerland coaches as some of the best that the conference has to offer.

Polzin led Peshtigo in scoring with 22 goals and total points with 47 and doled out three assists to land a spot on the Second Team at forward.

Williams and Winkler each received Honorable Mention as midfielders.

Winkler led the team in assists with eight and was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with seven goals to finish with 22 points.

Williams had 11 points, seven assists and two goals.

Wesoloski collected Honorable Mention at goalkeeper after getting his mitts on 152 saves against 54 goals allowed for an average of 9.5 saves per game.

Paquette was a Second Team selection as a defender.

Green Bay N.EW. Lutheran forward Kellan Landes was named the Packerland Offensive Player of the Year, while Sturgeon Bay’s Kemal Wienke was a unanimous choice for Defensive Player of the Year.

2026 Packerland Conference All-Conference Boys Soccer TeamConference champions — Sturgeon Bay (11-1)

Offensive Player of the Year — Kellan Landes, Jr., N.E.W. Lutheran

Defensive Player of the Year — Kemal Wienke, Sr., Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)

First Team

Forwards — Luis Huerta, Soph., Algoma; Joni Ismaili, Sr., Sturgeon Bay; Kellan Landes, Jr., Providence Academy (unanimous)

Midfielders — Ashton Benzinger, Soph., Sturgeon Bay; Bruce Bowers, Jr., Providence Academy; Jaxzen Bleck, Jr., Sturgeon Bay (unanimous); Elliot Gungor, Jr., Providence Academy; Sammy Valdivia, Soph., Gibraltar/Sevastopol

Defenders — Andrew Rentmeester, Jr., Providence Academy; Miles Richmond, Jr., Gibraltar/Sevastopol; Will Vera, Jr., Algoma; Kemal Wienke, Sr., Sturgeon Bay (unanimous)

Goalkeeper — Ross Spritka, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Second Team

Forwards — Isaiah Faulkner, Jr., Providence Academy Brady Polzin, Sr., Peshtigo; Finn Stevenson, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Midfielders — Bentley Duerst, Jr., Algoma; Mason Fosheim, Jr., N.E.W. Lutheran; Cooper Krause, Jr., Algoma; Cedar Tomberlin, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Defenders — Noah Marek, Soph., Providence Academy; Tennious Paquette, Sr., Peshtigo; James Solchenberger, Jr., Algoma

Goalkeeper — Grayson Neumann, N.E.W. Lutheran; Reuben Sauder, Soph., Providence Academy

Honorable Mention

Forwards — Stuart Annen, Jr., Kewaunee; Nate Baeb, Sr., N.E.W. Lutheran; Daniel Wienke, Sr., Sturgeon Bay

Midfielders — Nate Hasenjager, Sr., Gibraltar/Sevastopol; Alexander Myers, Sr., Kewaunee; Judah Williams, Jr., Peshtigo; Brady Winkler, Sr., Peshtigo; Gage Zeitler, Jr., Algoma

Defenders — Dempsey Kelnhofer, Soph., Gibraltar/Sevastopol; Logan Jadin, Jr., N.EW. Lutheran; Owen Manley, Sr., Kewaunee

Goalkeeper — Chayce Wesoloski, Sr., Peshtigo