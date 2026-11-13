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Marinette's Bancroft tabbed as NEC Defensive Player of the Year
By MATT LEHMANN,11 days ago
MARINETTE — Charlie Bancroft’s stats may not jump off the page, but his impact on the Marinette High School boys soccer team goes far beyond numbers.
As a center back, Bancroft is the last line of defense for the Marines. Bancroft’s job, one that he excels at, is to guard the pitch’s vulnerable center area by blocking shots, clearing dangerous crosses and intercepting opposing team’s passes, all while communicating with his fullbacks and midfielders in an effort to keep things flowing smoothly.
Bancroft was an integral part of a Marinette defense that allowed a paltry 1.6 goals per game this season, and opposing North Eastern Conference coaches took notice by naming Bancroft the NEC Defensive Player of Year.
Bancroft, who scored two goals on his way to First Team honors, was one of five Marines to land on the All-NEC list.
Goalkeeper Haiden Laurin joined Bancroft on the First Team after collecting 88 saves in 15 games, good for a 5.9 per-match average, while allowing 23 goals and a scant three shots on goal in over 1,000 minutes in front of the net.
Landen Staggs and Kaden Ducane were both Second Team choices as midfielders after sharing the team-lead for scoring with 11 goals and four assists apiece.
Another Marinette midfielder, Trevin Smerchek, received Honorable Mention after racking up seven goals and four assists.
Freedom forward Cal Calhoon was tabbed as the NEC’s Offensive Player of the Year after lighting up the net to the tune of 53 goals alongside 22 assists. Calhoon was responsible for 128 of the Irish’s 318 total points.
2026 North Eastern Conference All-Conference Boys Soccer TeamConference champions — Freedom (7-0)
Offensive Player of the Year — Cal Calhoon, Sr., Freedom
Defensive Player of the Year — Charlie Bancroft, Sr., Marinette
First Team
Defense — Quinn Malokofsky, Sr., Denmark; Luke Springstroh, Sr., Freedom; Owen Mears, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco
Forward — Cal Calhoon, Sr., Freedom (unanimous); Dailey Lennon, Soph., Freedom (unanimous); Caleb Kurey, Jr., Freedom; Asher Buck, Sr., Little Chute; Keegan Kirby, Sr., Waupaca
Midfielder — Braden Process, Sr., Freedom
Midfield/Forward — Elvin Mendoza, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco
Center back — Charlie Bancroft, Sr., Marinette
Goalkeeper — Carson Koller, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco, Haiden Laurin, Sr., Marinette
Second Team
Defense — Aiden Smith, Jr., Waupaca
Forward — Dylan Roberts, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco
Midfielder — Bret Horak, Fr., Freedom; Hudson Lang, Sr., Freedom; Kaden Ducane, Sr., Marinette; Landen Staggs, Sr., Marinette; Ethan Cuff, Sr., Waupaca
Midfield/Forward — Lincoln Arneson, Sr., Denmark; Landin Thiem, Jr., Denmark
Midfield/Defense — Trevor Hunsaker, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco
Goalkeeper — Cohen Riska, Jr., Freedom
Honorable Mention
Defense — Bradyn Wiedemeier, Sr., Freedom; Carter Verkuilen, Jr., Freedom; Joseph Moore, Sr., Freedom; Isaac Gagnon, Soph., Wrightstown
Midfielder — Conner Magee, Sr., Clintonville; Angel Vazquez, Sr., Clintonville; Ollie Fameree, Jr., Denmark; Johann Torres, Jr., Denmark; Blake Baribiaux, Fr., Luxemburg-Casco; Trevin Smerchek, Jr., Marinette
Midfield/Defense — Mario Ramirez, Sr., Clintonville
Defense/Midfielder/Forward — Nathaniel Nellis, Fr., Denmark
Goalkeeper — Gavin Crenshaw, Jr., Waupaca; Logan Zebrowski, Soph., Wrightstown