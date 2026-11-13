MARINETTE — Charlie Bancroft’s stats may not jump off the page, but his impact on the Marinette High School boys soccer team goes far beyond numbers.

As a center back, Bancroft is the last line of defense for the Marines. Bancroft’s job, one that he excels at, is to guard the pitch’s vulnerable center area by blocking shots, clearing dangerous crosses and intercepting opposing team’s passes, all while communicating with his fullbacks and midfielders in an effort to keep things flowing smoothly.

Bancroft was an integral part of a Marinette defense that allowed a paltry 1.6 goals per game this season, and opposing North Eastern Conference coaches took notice by naming Bancroft the NEC Defensive Player of Year.

Bancroft, who scored two goals on his way to First Team honors, was one of five Marines to land on the All-NEC list.

Goalkeeper Haiden Laurin joined Bancroft on the First Team after collecting 88 saves in 15 games, good for a 5.9 per-match average, while allowing 23 goals and a scant three shots on goal in over 1,000 minutes in front of the net.

Landen Staggs and Kaden Ducane were both Second Team choices as midfielders after sharing the team-lead for scoring with 11 goals and four assists apiece.

Another Marinette midfielder, Trevin Smerchek, received Honorable Mention after racking up seven goals and four assists.

Freedom forward Cal Calhoon was tabbed as the NEC’s Offensive Player of the Year after lighting up the net to the tune of 53 goals alongside 22 assists. Calhoon was responsible for 128 of the Irish’s 318 total points.

2026 North Eastern Conference All-Conference Boys Soccer TeamConference champions — Freedom (7-0)

Offensive Player of the Year — Cal Calhoon, Sr., Freedom

Defensive Player of the Year — Charlie Bancroft, Sr., Marinette

First Team

Defense — Quinn Malokofsky, Sr., Denmark; Luke Springstroh, Sr., Freedom; Owen Mears, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco

Forward — Cal Calhoon, Sr., Freedom (unanimous); Dailey Lennon, Soph., Freedom (unanimous); Caleb Kurey, Jr., Freedom; Asher Buck, Sr., Little Chute; Keegan Kirby, Sr., Waupaca

Midfielder — Braden Process, Sr., Freedom

Midfield/Forward — Elvin Mendoza, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco

Center back — Charlie Bancroft, Sr., Marinette

Goalkeeper — Carson Koller, Sr., Luxemburg-Casco, Haiden Laurin, Sr., Marinette

Second Team

Defense — Aiden Smith, Jr., Waupaca

Forward — Dylan Roberts, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco

Midfielder — Bret Horak, Fr., Freedom; Hudson Lang, Sr., Freedom; Kaden Ducane, Sr., Marinette; Landen Staggs, Sr., Marinette; Ethan Cuff, Sr., Waupaca

Midfield/Forward — Lincoln Arneson, Sr., Denmark; Landin Thiem, Jr., Denmark

Midfield/Defense — Trevor Hunsaker, Jr., Luxemburg-Casco

Goalkeeper — Cohen Riska, Jr., Freedom

Honorable Mention

Defense — Bradyn Wiedemeier, Sr., Freedom; Carter Verkuilen, Jr., Freedom; Joseph Moore, Sr., Freedom; Isaac Gagnon, Soph., Wrightstown

Midfielder — Conner Magee, Sr., Clintonville; Angel Vazquez, Sr., Clintonville; Ollie Fameree, Jr., Denmark; Johann Torres, Jr., Denmark; Blake Baribiaux, Fr., Luxemburg-Casco; Trevin Smerchek, Jr., Marinette

Midfield/Defense — Mario Ramirez, Sr., Clintonville

Defense/Midfielder/Forward — Nathaniel Nellis, Fr., Denmark

Goalkeeper — Gavin Crenshaw, Jr., Waupaca; Logan Zebrowski, Soph., Wrightstown