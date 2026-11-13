PESHTIGO — Six members of the Peshtigo High School girls volleyball team bumped, set and spiked their way to All-Packerland Conference honors.

Senior Cami Finger and junior Skylyn Baxter were Second Team selections, while seniors Mara Inghram and Gracie Bickel, junior Emma Vista and sophomore Mya Boettcher received Honorable Mention.

Finger earned her Second Team spot as an outside hitter after leading the Bulldogs in kills (246) and aces (50) while tallying 23 assists, 312 digs and 37 blocks.

Baxter, a right-side hitter, finished the season with a team-high 452 assists in addition to 115 kills, 37 aces, 212 digs and 41 blocks.

Bickel, a libero, paced Peshtigo in digs with 426 while adding 61 assists, 33 aces and one kill.

Boettcher piled up 136 kills, 26 aces, 257 digs, 159 assists and eight blocks at setter/outside hitter.

Inghram authored a team-high 74 blocks to pair with 97 kills, 36 digs and 10 assists from her right-side hitter/middle hitter positions.

Middle hitter Vista had 121 kills, 31 aces, 63 blocks, 40 digs and nine assists.

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran setter Olivia Kirchner was chosen as the Packerland’s Player of the Year after compiling 54 kills, 87 aces, 22 blocks, 260 digs and 958 assists for Blazers team that went a perfect 8-0 in conference play.

2026 Packerland Conference All-Conference Girls Volleyball TeamConference champions — N.E.W. Lutheran (8-0)

Player of the Year — Olivia Kirchner, Sr., N.E.W. Lutheran

Defensive Player of the Year — Leah Schopf, Jr., Sevastopol

First Team — Kiley Dhein, Sr., Outside hitter/All-around, N.E.W. Lutheran; Audrey Harrington, Jr., Outside hitter, Sturgeon Bay; Olivia Kirchner, Sr., Setter, N.E.W. Lutheran (unanimous); Adelyn Martin, Jr., Setter, Oconto; Maiya Olson, Sr., Outsider hitter, Southern Door (unanimous); Brynn Schartner, Sr., All-around, Sevastopol; Leah Schopf, Jr., Libero, Sevastopol; Alaina VandenLangenberg, Sr., All-around, Oconto (unanimous)

Second Team — Skylyn Baxter, Jr., Right-side hitter, Peshtigo; Isla Fagundes, Sr., Setter, Gibraltar; Cami Finger, Sr., Outside hitter, Peshtigo; Meredith Lemke-Scott, Sr., Libero, N.E.W. Lutheran; Paige Loock, Sr., Right-side hitter/All-around, N.E.W. Lutheran; Allison Obry, Jr., Middle hitter/Outside hitter, Kewaunee; Izzy Schoeneman, Soph., Outside hitter, Sturgeon Bay; Braiya Wusterbarth, Sr., Libero, Oconto

Honorable Mention — Gracie Bickel, Sr., Libero, Peshtigo; Mya Boettcher, Soph., Setter/Outside hitter, Peshtigo; Ella Clarke, Jr., Middle hitter/Front row, Gibraltar; Ema Collak, Soph., All-around, Gibraltar; MaKenna Coyhis, Soph., Setter, Sturgeon Bay; Sadie Czaja, Sr., Front row, N.E.W. Lutheran; Krysten Derrig, Soph., Middle hitter/Right-side hitter, Kewaunee; Grace Gutschow, Sr., Libero, Southern Door; Mara Inghram, Sr., Right-side hitter/Middle hitter, Peshtigo; Azucena Jauregui, Soph., All-around Gibraltar; London Karnopp, Sr., Setter, Kewaunee; Harper Kramer, Sr., Setter, Southern Door; Eva Liu, Sr., Libero, Algoma; Lauren Loucks, Jr., Middle hitter, Algoma; Ella Morton, Sr., Setter/Libero/All-around, Kewaunee; Natalie Ray, Sr., All-around, Algoma; Charlotte Stueber, Sr., Middle hitter, Sevastopol; Kylee Sydor, Sr., Outside hitter, Oconto; Aileen Torres, Sr., All-around, Gibraltar; Trinity Veley, Sr., Defensive specialist/All-around, Oconto; Emma Vista, Jr., Middle hitter, Peshtigo; Reese Vogel, Sr., Defensive specialist, Southern Door; Aleah Volkmann, Sr., All-around, Sevastopol