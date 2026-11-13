COLEMAN — Coleman’s Wyatt Bieber and Bryce Seefeldt were named as the top football players in the Northwoods Conference after the league unveiled its All-Conference selections for the 2026 season.

Bieber was named Northwoods Offensive Player of the Year after racking up 195 carries for 1,293 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, both of which were tops in the conference.

Seefeldt helped pave the way for Bieber and the Cougars’ vaunted ground game (524 carries, 3,429 yards, 50 touchdowns and a 6.5 yards per carry average) en route to earning Offensive Lineman of the Year for a second straight season.

Seefeldt was also recognized as the Northwoods’ Defensive Player of the Year after making his mark on the less glamorous side of the ball with team-highs in total tackles (82), solo tackles (50) and tackles for loss (11).

Seefeldt became a two-time DPOTY after taking home the award as a sophomore in 2024.

Bieber and Seefeldt were also unanimous First Team selections at running back and offensive line, respectively.

Coleman had eight players combine for 15 All-Conference nods.

Kolton Peters joined Bieber in garnering unanimous First Team honors at running back after finishing the year with 980 yards and 15 touchdowns. Peters was also Coleman’s leading receiver with two receptions for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

Peters was also named to the Second Team as a kicker.

Peters (defensive back) Jackson Rackowski (lineman) and Bieber (outside linebacker) were each unanimous selections on defense, while Daniel Kuchta was one of two First Team defensive ends alongside Shiocton’s Brett Singler.

Singler was a unanimous First Team pick and took home Defensive Lineman of the Year after piling up 62 tackles (37 solo), 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Four of Coleman’s five starting offensive linemen received All-Conference laurels. Rackowski and Kuchta were both First Team choices, with Kuchta a unanimous selection, while Dominic Lueskow was Honorable Mention.

Kollin Peters snared Second Team merit at tight end after logging two catches for 46 yards and a score while oftentimes acting as an extra offensive lineman. Peters double-dipped with a Second Team selection at defensive back.

Brady Charapata rounded out Coleman’s All-Northwoods picks with an Honorable Mention designation at outside linebacker.

Crivitz had two First Team players in running back Brayden Sellen and offensive lineman Reid Olson, with the former earning unanimous selection.

Sellen, was a dual threat for the Wolverines with 69 carries for 716 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 19 catches for 393 yards and seven scores. Sellen’s 21 total touchdowns led the loop.

Sellen was also one of three Wolverines to earn First Team defense honors at defensive back, while Landon Thoma and Weston Gerken made the cut at outside linebacker and defensive line, respectively.

Tight end Kallen Betka and offensive lineman Hank Watson picked up Second Team recognition on offense.

Crivitz had four defenders receive Second Team accolades in Olson (inside linebacker), Alex Kaufman (defensive back), Gaetano Biundo (defensive line) and Antonio Robinson (defensive end).

Robinson (running back) and Gerken (offensive line) collected Honorable Mention, as did quarterback Colton Arpke, wide receiver Calvin Dodsworth and defensive back Carson Weidner.

Coleman’s Jeff Bronson was voted as Northwoods Coach of the Year after leading the Cougars to an overall record of 9-3 and a berth in the WIAA Division 7 Sectional championship game. Coleman was 6-1 in conference play.

2026 Northwoods Conference All-Conference Football TeamOffensive Player of the Year — Wyatt Bieber, Sr., Coleman

Defensive Player of the Year — Bryce Seefeldt, Sr., Coleman

Offensive Lineman of the Year — Bryce Seefeldt, Sr., Coleman

Defensive Lineman of the Year — Brett Singler, Sr., Shiocoton

Coach of the Year — Jeff Bronson, Coleman

Assistant Coach of the Year — Ben Taylor, Shiocton

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Carson Stroud, Jr., Manawa

Running back — Kolton Peters, Sr., Coleman (unanimous): Wyatt Bieber, Sr., Coleman (unanimous); Brayden Sellen, Sr., Crivitz (unanimous)

Tight end — Logan Zirbel, Sr., Manawa (unanimous); Brett Singler, Sr., Shiocoton (unanimous)

Wide receiver — Carter Barrington, Sr., Manawa; Reed Schlueter, Sr., Manawa

Offensive line — Bryce Seefeldt, Sr., Coleman (unanimous); Daniel Kuchta, Soph., Coleman (unanimous); Jackson Rackowski, Jr., Coleman; Reid Olson, Jr., Crivitz; James Wagner, Sr., Shiocton; Nathan Garcia, Sr., Shiocton

Special Teams

Kicker — Tyler Vojta, Sr., Northland Pines

Punter — Tyler Vojta, Sr., Northland Pines

Defense

Defensive back — Kolton Peters, Sr., Coleman (unanimous); Brayden Sellen, Sr., Crivitz; Reed Schlueter, Sr., Manawa; Brodey Slaets, Sr., Shiocton

Inside linebacker — Bryce Seefeldt, Sr., Coleman (unanimous); Nolan Bradley, Sr., Crandon

Outside linebacker — Wyatt Bieber, Sr., Coleman (unanimous); Landon Thoma, Soph., Crivitz

Defensive line — Jackson Rackowski, Jr., Coleman (unanimous); Weston Gerken, Jr., Crivitz; James Wagner, Sr., Shiocton (unanimous)

Defensive end — Daniel Kuchta, Soph., Coleman; Brett Singler, Sr., Shiocton (unanimous)

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Kyle Bergsbaken, Sr., Shiocton

Running back — Nolan Bradley, Sr., Crandon; Tucker Brock, Sr., Northland Pines

Tight end — Kollin Peters, Sr., Coleman

Wide receiver — Nolan Floyd, Soph., Clintonville; Brodey Slaets, Sr., Shiocton

Offensive line — Konnor Gerow, Sr., Crandon; Hank Watson, Sr., Crivitz; Hayden Wepner, Sr., Manawa; Chase Seeger, Soph., Northland Pines; Luis Vasquez, Sr., Shiocton

Special Teams — Kolton Peters, Sr., Coleman

Punter — Porter Gehrke, Sr., Manawa

Defense

Defensive back — Kollin Peters, Sr., Coleman; Alex Kaufman, Sr., Crivitz; Layk Evenson-Mortag, Sr., Northland Pines; Kyle Bergsbaken, Sr., Shiocton

Inside linebacker — Reid Olson, Jr., Crivitz; Tucker Brock, Sr., Northland Pines

Outside linebacker — Bodie Bakken, Soph., Northland Pines; Alejandro Garcia, Jr., Shiocton

Defensive line — Jadyn Ebert, Sr., Clintonville; Konnor Gerow, Sr., Crandon; Gaetano Biundo, Jr., Crivitz

Defensive end — Antonio Robinson, Jr., Crivitz; Logan Zirbel, Sr., Manawa

Honorable Mention

Offense

Quarterback — Parker Soldner, Soph., Clintonville; Colton Arpke, Jr., Crivitz

Running back — Antonio Robinson, Jr., Crivitz; Conrad Droby, Sr., Northland Pines

Tight end — Brady Dumovich, Sr., Northland Pines

Wide receiver — Carter Longsine, Sr., Clintonville; Calvin Dodsworth, Sr., Crivitz; Porter Gehrke, Sr., Manawa

Offensive line — Dominic Lueskow, Fr., Coleman; Weston Gerken, Jr., Crivitz; Connor Clark, Jr., Northland Pines; Ellis Suprise, Soph., Shiocton

Defense

Defensive back — Carson Weidner, Sr., Crivitz; Carson Stroud, Jr., Manawa; Bryan Droby, Sr., Northland Pines; Hunter Tameling, Jr., Northland Pines; Hunter Austin, Sr., Shiocton

Inside linebacker — Raeden Miller, Soph., Clintonville; Wyatt Drath, Jr., Manawa; Ethan Wirth, Sr., Northland Pines

Outside linebacker — Brady Charapata, Jr., Coleman; Reece Mayer, Sr., Crandon; Porter Gehrke, Sr., Manawa; Kaleb Voigt, Jr., Shiocoton

Defensive line — Sam Engel, Sr., Clintonville; Vojtech Sidloff, Sr., Manawa

Defensive end — Jazek Jantzen, Jr., Northland Pines; Nathan Garcia, Sr., Shiocton

Special Teams

Punter — Kyle Bergsbaken, Sr., Shiocton