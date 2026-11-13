100 Years Ago

Nov. 10, 1926

The stage is set. From the time when the first contingent of the local American Legion parade steps off at the Hosmer-Main street starting point at 9:30 tomorrow morning, until the final “shell: has burst with an un-Marinette-like WHAMMM in the fastness of Boom Island, the city will be decidedly well aware that it has a Legion Post second to none in the state in point of patriotic activity.

50 Years Ago

Nov. 8, 1976

“We’ll Lick the Marines” was the message on the float (shown above) entered Saturday by the sophomore class at Menominee High School in the annual M-M parade. The class, which took first place in the float competition, proved to be accurate prognosticators as the Marines could not come up with a win and dropped a 15-0 decision to the Maroons.

25 Years Ago

Nov. 9, 2001

Letters from the front are among the most poignant and evocative reminders of past wars. Written in trenches, in makeshift barrack and hospital wards, these missives brought the brutality of war home to families, wives, sweethearts and friends. They also brought messages of hope, faith and forgiveness. [And] the Menominee County Historical society serves as a repository for war correspondence and still welcomes new acquisitions.

10 Years Ago

Nov. 14, 2016

Two new businesses — a fast food restaurant and a dollar store — will soon open in Stephenson, a city with a population of 860. RSBR Investments LLC., West Plains, Mo., hired Verland Engineering, LLC. to construct a Dollar General at S723 U.S. 41. Stephenson Mayor Lowell “Bing” Bengry said the 9,225-square foot building is located on four parcels that are now one and on the site of the former Napa Auto Parts store that was destroyed by fire in November of 2012.