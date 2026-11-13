MARINETTE — Julie Mercer is a young woman of few words. Instead, the Marinette/Peshtigo girls swimming team standout prefers to let her actions in the pool speak for themselves.

On November 7 at the WIAA Division 2 Sectional meet in Ashwaubenon, Mercer’s actions spoke to her aquatic excellence as the Marines’ sensational sophomore cut through the chlorine-tinged waters to record a third-place time of 56.61 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle event.

Flash forward to a week later and Mercer finds herself in rarified air after her Sectional finish made her one of the chosen few to make the cut for the WIAA Division 2 State championships, which take place tonight at the Waukesha South Natatorium in Waukesha beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Mercer will represent Marinette/Peshtigo in the 100-freestyle.

In between practice laps at the River Cities Community pool at the Max E. Peterson Field House in Marinette on Wednesday, Mercer was asked what was going through her mind as the first Marinette/Peshtigo swimmer to qualify for State in five years.

Mercer gazed at the wet tile floor and allowed a sheepish grin to wash across her face before offering a succinct, two-word reply.

“I’m excited,” Mercer said.

Mercer’s excitement followed a day of nail-biting at Sectionals.

“It was a long process because during Sectionals, if you don’t get first (place), it’s a waiting game,” Marinette/Peshtigo coach Elisa Anderson said. “They take the top-24 times, so you have to wait until all five Sectionals are done before we found out where she was in the process. It was very nerve-wracking.”

The fact that she qualified for the big dance in the 100-yard freestyle event came as a surprise to Mercer. After all, the 100-freestyle is a discipline that Mercer swam just three times all season prior to Sectionals.

Even so, Mercer advancing to State was no great shock, given the fact that Mercer finished first overall in all three pre-Sectional freestyles.

“It’s not one of my main ones. I wasn’t expecting to get it because I don’t really swim it a lot,” Mercer said. “You just have to go all-out.”

Going all-out is Mercer’s modus operandi.

This season, Mercer racked up 27 individual top-five finishes, 16 of which were of the first-place variety, in addition to 30 top-10 times and 14 overall victories in relay competitions en route to being named the Bay Conference’s Swimmer of the Year.

Mercer isn’t someone who places a crown of expectations on their head. Her focus is instead directed towards one simple, personal goal.

“Just drop time and do better,” Mercer said.