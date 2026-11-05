Sieminski pledges fairness to all as he prepares to take the bench

MENOMINEE — Alexander Sieminski emerged from Tuesday’s election victorious in his bid for 95A District Court Judge, defeating opponent current Menominee County Prosecutor 5,061 votes to 3,325.

“Thank you so much people of Menominee County for electing me as your next 95A District Court Judge,” Sieminski said. “I am beyond humbled and wish to share extreme gratitude for everybody who went out to the polls and participated!”

Sieminski said his first major goal as the new district court judge will be to establish a sobriety court, while carrying forward the professionalism of the judges who endorsed him.

“My biggest thing is I want to work on a sobriety court,” Sieminski said. “That is the mission I want to start on day one.”

Sieminski said he hopes to uphold the standards set by the county’s presiding judges who supported his candidacy. Their endorsement, he said, reflected confidence that he could maintain the court’s legacy of integrity and professionalism while developing his own approach on the bench.

In his victory over Rogg, he credited grassroots outreach with helping secure the victory, including door-to-door conversations and social media posts that explained how to find judicial races in the nonpartisan section of the ballot.

“Being able to talk to people one-on-one as we went door-to-door and the response we got on social media helped build confidence,” Sieminski said.

Sieminski described reaching voters face-to-face as the key to his victory.

Now, Sieminski said, his responsibility will extend to the entire county, including voters who backed his opponent. He said a judge’s oath to be fair and unbiased is one he takes seriously.

“I do not harbor any bad feelings towards anyone that voted the other way,” Sieminski said. “At the end of the day, I am going to be a judge for everyone — not just the people that voted for me.”

Before taking the seat, Sieminski said he will need to transfer the private cases he currently handles, since he cannot continue representing clients once he is on the bench.

He also expects to attend training for new judges through the state court administrator’s office later in the month and continuing through the first of the year.

On court fines and costs, Sieminski said he plans to follow the example of district court judges who evaluate a person’s ability to pay and adjust fines and costs accordingly. Some state-mandated costs cannot be waived, he noted, though he described those as generally more limited than fines and other costs.

His approach to sentencing, he said, will balance rehabilitation with accountability. Short jail stays without treatment may do little to address substance abuse or repeat offenses, but he said decisions must be made case by case, considering the offense, a person’s record and statutory requirements.

Until a sobriety court is available, Sieminski added, the court’s options for supervision and support will be more limited.

Sieminski said his six years as an assistant prosecutor in Dickinson County gave him firsthand experience with sobriety courts. He wants a Menominee County program to include frequent meetings with participants, updates on their lives and ongoing contact with probation.

Sieminski described treatment court as both a support system and a way to keep participants accountable. If someone relapses but reports it honestly and addresses it, he said that should be encouraged rather than met automatically with jail or another punitive response.

The sobriety court model is well established, Sieminski said, but launching one locally will require funding and coordination. He said he remains connected with the people who administer Dickinson County’s sobriety court and expects those relationships to help inform the effort.

For now, his immediate transition work will include transferring cases and completing judicial training. Establishing a local sobriety court, however, is the longer term priority he says he hopes to begin pursuing as soon as he takes the bench.

In conceding the race, Rogg made this statement to the EagleHerald:

“The results are in, while I won’t be serving from the bench, my commitment to justice, fairness and this community remains unchanged.” Rogg said. “Thank you all for your support, congratulations to Alexander Sieminski!”