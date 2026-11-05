Marinette voters narrowly approve $68 million school facilities referendum

MARINETTE — In a dramatic, razor-thin decision on Tuesday, voters in the Marinette School District approved a major $68 million capital facilities referendum. The measure passed by an incredibly slim margin of just 40 votes, with 2,703 votes in favor and 2,663 votes against, or 50.4% to 49.6%.

Marinette School District officials were asking voters to approve up to $68 million in general obligation bonds for improvements at the middle and high schools, citing aging infrastructure and learning spaces that have become increasingly difficult and costly to maintain.

District officials said needs identified in a previous $48 million failed referendum effort had not gone away, while inflation and additional needs had raised costs.

At the middle school, plans target wings built in 1921 and 1961 and includes additions and renovations for career and technical education, art, music, student services and shared spaces.

Work will modernize cramped, disconnected classrooms and workshops, improve supervision and collaboration, replace aging piping, electrical and ventilation systems and upgrade heating and cooling with air conditioning. The proposal also includes playground equipment and accessibility changes.

At the high school, renovations would update wood, metal and automotive shops, music areas, science labs, locker rooms, restrooms and the auditorium. Planned work includes new lab stations and safety features, improved ventilation and plumbing, accessible routes and facilities and auditorium seating.

Also proposed were window and door replacements, security upgrades, lighting, flooring and classroom refreshes along with building systems and equipment replacements.

The district estimated the referendum’s tax impact at 47 cents per $1,000 of equalized property value. At that rate, a property with $200,000 in equalized value would incur about $94 per year.

Marinette’s close vote mirrors a broader statewide trend. Across Wisconsin, dozens of school districts headed to the ballot box to bridge a funding gap caused by state revenue limits that have not kept pace with inflation.

While many rural districts saw their proposals fail, Marinette’s razor-thin victory ensures that the district can proceed with critical modernizations.

Construction planning is expected to begin in the coming months, promising safer facilities and advanced 21st-century learning spaces for future generations of students.

Marinette School District officials could not be reached for comment on the passing of the referendum.