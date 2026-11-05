Peshtigo's elite 11 lands All-Packerland recognition

PESHTIGO — The Peshtigo High School football team had a breakout season under first-year head coach Derrik Maye, and the team’s efforts were rewarded with 15 picks on the 2026 Packerland Conference All-Conference team.

The Bulldogs finished at 5-5 overall but went 5-2 in conference play to finish third in the Packerland standings. They earned a spot in the WIAA Playoffs and pushed Chilton into overtime before dropping a 34-27 decision.

Peshtigo had 11 athletes combine for 16 All-Conference picks, which put the Bulldogs one short of Bonduel’s 17, while Kewaunee led the way with 20.

The 11 Bulldogs on the list include seven seniors, two juniors and two sophomores.

Senior Asher Reiswitz was named First-Team All-Packerland at both offensive line and linebacker.

Reiswitz was a menace to Packerland opponents on defense, racking up an impressive 110 tackles including 26 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced a fumble and had an interception.

Meanwhile, Reiswitz’s work on the offensive line opened up the offense where the Bulldogs picked up six other All-Conference nods, including Second Team selections for sophomore quarterback Jordan Tirpik, junior running back Zac Schonfeld and senior wide receiver Carter Drong.

Tirpik had a breakout year as a sophomore. He connected on 46 of 108 passes for 617 yards and five touchdowns. His longest pass of the year was a 43-yard touchdown pass to Cody Nesberg. Tirpik also ran the ball 80 times for 242 yards.

Schonfeld led the running game to the tune of 666 yards on 121 carries in his junior year. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns. Schonfeld also caught five passes out of the backfield for 59 yards.

Drong was Tirpik’s top target with 25 receptions. The senior wideout turned those 25 catches into 312 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 12.5 yards per catch.

Seniors Cooper Klimek and Christian Rybak joined Reiswitz as Bulldogs who earned recognition on both offense and defense, while senior kicker Levi Hodgins was named to the Second Team as a punter and was an Honorable Mention pick as a kicker.

Klimek was named Second Team All-Packerland as an offensive lineman and was an Honorable Mention pick as a defensive lineman. On the season, Klimek posted 55 tackles, including 20 solo tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Rybak was a Second Team pick on the defensive line and earned Honorable Mention on the offensive line. He ranked third on the team with 60 tackles including nine tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Hodgins averaged 34.6 yards per punt including a season-long 52 yarder. He was 15-of-19 on point after attempts and hit a 32-yard field goal to help secure a thrilling 17-14 victory over rival Marinette.

Elliot Lemire (sophomore tight end), Alex Johnson (senior offensive lineman), Cody Nesberg (senior defensive back) and Charlie Cooper (junior linebacker) were all Honorable Mention selections.

Lemire served as a blocking tight end while ranking second on the team with 62 tackles, including seven tackles for loss at linebacker.

Johnson recorded 27 tackles including two tackles for loss.

Nesberg had 30 tackles and 12 solo tackles at defensive back. He also recorded eight catches for 107 yards, averaging 13.4 yards per catch on offense.

Cooper tallied 38 tackles, 13 solo tackles, five tackles for loss and one sack.

2026 Packerland Conference All-Conference Football TeamConference champions — Bonduel (7-0)

Major awards

Offensive Lineman of the Year — Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel

Defensive Lineman of the Year — Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee

Offensive Player of the Year — Carter Moesch, RB, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive Player of the Year — Blake Bortolini, LB, Sr., Kewaunee

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee; Quinn Wesenberg, Sr., Bonduel

Running back — Malachi Gray, Sr., Bonduel; Carter Moesch, Sr., Bonduel

Tight end/fullback — Dane Harrell, Jr., Kewaunee (unanimous)

Wide receiver — Alex Boden, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Mason Colvin, Jr., Oconto; Mason Kovacs, Jr., Kewaunee

Offensive line — Blake Bortolini, Sr., Kewaunee; Max Huntington, Sr., Bonduel; Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel; Ryley Kurtz, Jr., Bonduel; Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee; Asher Reiswitz, Sr., Peshtigo; Ben Van Goethem, Sr., Kewaunee

Kicker — Santiago Gomez-Alonso, Sr., Bonduel

Defense

Defensive back — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee; Mason Colvin, Jr., Oconto; Quinn Wesenberg, Sr., Bonduel

Linebacker — Blake Bortolini, Sr., Kewaunee (unanimous); Dane Harrell, Jr., Kewaunee; Carter Moesch, Sr., Bonduel; Asher Reiswitz, Sr., Peshtigo; Thomas Vander Zanden, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line — Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel; Ryley Kurtz, Jr., Bonduel; Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee; Dominic Treichl, Sr., Oconto Falls

Punter — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Jordan Tirpik, Soph., Peshtigo; Nathaniel White, Sr., Oconto Falls

Running back — Croix Gardebrecht, Sr., Oconto Falls; Zac Schonfeld, Jr., Peshtigo; Blake Temme, Sr., Kewaunee

Tight end/fullback — Brayden Potack, Sr., Marinette

Wide receiver — Carter Drong, Sr., Peshtigo; Peyton Schaller, Sr., Kewaunee

Offensive line — Colin Bailey, Jr., Oconto; Onni Hytinen, Sr., Oconto Falls; Cooper Klimek, Sr., Peshtigo; Thomas Perrizo, Sr., Oconto; Dominic Treichl, Sr., Oconto Falls; Sawyer Walters, Sr., Marinette

Kicker — A.J. Spranger, Soph., Kewaunee

Defense

Defensive back — Carter Drong, Sr., Peshtigo; Malachi Gray, Sr., Bonduel; Mason Kovacs, Jr., Kewaunee

Linebacker — Easton Campshure, Jr., Oconto; Baylor Elliot, Jr., Kewaunee; Sawyer Walters, Sr., Marinette; Jack Zernicke, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line — Colin Bailey, Jr., Oconto; Gregorio Medina, Sr., Kewaunee; Brayden Potack, Sr., Marinette; Christian Rybak, Sr., Peshtigo; Ben Van Goethem, Sr., Kewaunee; Aidan Wescott, Jr., Oconto

Punter — Levi Hodgins, Sr., Peshtigo; Kaden Thompson, Jr., Oconto Falls

Honorable Mention

Offense

Running back — Finn Brady, Jr., Oconto; Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door

Tight end/fullback — Elliot Lemire, Soph., Peshtigo; Drew Propsom, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; J.J. Pytleski, Sr., Oconto Falls; Lance Vesser, Sr., Southern Door

Wide receiver — Ryker Lohrey, Sr., Southern Door

Offensive line — R.J. Bongle, Sr., Southern Door; Landon Evers, Soph., Sturgeon Bay; Alex Johnson, Jr., Peshtigo; Christian Rybak, Sr., Peshtigo

Kicker — Easton Campshure, Jr., Oconto; Levi Hodgins, Sr., Peshtigo

Defense

Defensive back — Joey Bailey, Sr., Oconto; Tyson Brabant, Jr., Oconto; Cody Nesberg, Sr., Peshtigo; Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door; Jacob Sadowski, Jr., Marinette

Linebacker — Alex Boden, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Charlie Cooper, Jr., Peshtigo; Roman Cantu, Jr., Oconto; Trevor Fisher, Soph., Oconto Falls; Andrew Kolaske, Soph., Bonduel; Drew Propsom, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Lance Vesser, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive line — Caleb Dryja, Jr., Oconto Falls; Landon Evers, Soph., Sturgeon Bay; Teegan Humphrey, Sr., Marinette; Cooper Klimek, Sr., Peshtigo; Jameson Lassanke, Jr., Oconto

Punter — Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door