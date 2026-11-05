Marinette's Potack, Walters rack up Second Team All-Packerland honors

MARINETTE — Four members of the Marinette High School football team combined for six All-Packerland Conference nods this season.

Seniors Sawyer Walters, Bradyen Potack and Teegan Humphrey as well as junior Jacob Sadowski were among those honored by the conference.

Walters was named Second-Team All-Packerland at both offensive line and linebacker.

Potack also earned recognition on both sides of the ball as he was named Second Team All-Packerland at tight end and defensive line.

Humphrey and Sadowski were both Honorable Mention picks for their work on defense, Humphrey at defensive line and Sadwoski at defensive back.

The Marines, who finished the season with a 3-6 record, received some measure of validation from the conference’s head coaches with six entries on the All-Conference team. Marinette finished next to last in the conference standings but were just a handful of plays away from repeating last season’s successful 6-3 campaign with three losses coming down to the final plays of the game.

Marinette’s six All-Conference players were more than either Sturgeon Bay (4) or Southern Door (3) and just shy of Oconto Falls’ eight.

Walters missed significant time after suffering an injury in week two against Menominee but still managed to have a significant impact on the Marines, as well as the Packerland Conference.

Walters was one of the team’s leading tacklers and also came up with a pair of interceptions. Thanks to meticulous preparation and film study, he was one of the best run-stoppers in the conference.

Potack was a favorite target in the Marinette passing game, leading the team in receiving yards, and yards per catch.

In a rivalry game at Peshtigo, the big tight end had a career night with four catches for 106 yards, including a touchdown that gave the Marines a 14-7 lead with five-and-a-half minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Humphrey served as a senior captain and helped anchor the defensive line along with Potack, racking up numerous tackles in the opposition’s backfield.

Sadowksi seemingly never came off the field for the Marines playing nearly every snap on offense, defense and special teams. He brought high energy on both sides of the ball, contributing six catches for 82 yards on offense, but he was recognized for his work at defensive back, where he was often relied upon in single coverage against the opposition’s biggest aerial threat.

The Marines will certainly miss Walters, Potack, Humphrey and the rest of this year’s senior class, but with athletes like Sadowksi and Derek Montalvo coming off solid junior campaigns, as well as Kanon Maye and Miles Rutherford posting breakout years as sophomore starters, the future looks bright for Marinette Football.

2026 Packerland Conference All-Conference Football TeamConference champions — Bonduel (7-0)

Major awards

Offensive Lineman of the Year — Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel

Defensive Lineman of the Year — Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee

Offensive Player of the Year — Carter Moesch, RB, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive Player of the Year — Blake Bortolini, LB, Sr., Kewaunee

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee; Quinn Wesenberg, Sr., Bonduel

Running back — Malachi Gray, Sr., Bonduel; Carter Moesch, Sr., Bonduel

Tight end/fullback — Dane Harrell, Jr., Kewaunee (unanimous)

Wide receiver — Alex Boden, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Mason Colvin, Jr., Oconto; Mason Kovacs, Jr., Kewaunee

Offensive line — Blake Bortolini, Sr., Kewaunee; Max Huntington, Sr., Bonduel; Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel; Ryley Kurtz, Jr., Bonduel; Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee; Asher Reiswitz, Sr., Peshtigo; Ben Van Goethem, Sr., Kewaunee

Kicker — Santiago Gomez-Alonso, Sr., Bonduel

Defense

Defensive back — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee; Mason Colvin, Jr., Oconto; Quinn Wesenberg, Sr., Bonduel

Linebacker — Blake Bortolini, Sr., Kewaunee (unanimous); Dane Harrell, Jr., Kewaunee; Carter Moesch, Sr., Bonduel; Asher Reiswitz, Sr., Peshtigo; Thomas Vander Zanden, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line — Jackson Krause, Jr., Bonduel; Ryley Kurtz, Jr., Bonduel; Landon LaTour, Jr., Kewaunee; Dominic Treichl, Sr., Oconto Falls

Punter — Diesel Bosdeck, Jr., Kewaunee

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Jordan Tirpik, Soph., Peshtigo; Nathaniel White, Sr., Oconto Falls

Running back — Croix Gardebrecht, Sr., Oconto Falls; Zac Schonfeld, Jr., Peshtigo; Blake Temme, Sr., Kewaunee

Tight end/fullback — Brayden Potack, Sr., Marinette

Wide receiver — Carter Drong, Sr., Peshtigo; Peyton Schaller, Sr., Kewaunee

Offensive line — Colin Bailey, Jr., Oconto; Onni Hytinen, Sr., Oconto Falls; Cooper Klimek, Sr., Peshtigo; Thomas Perrizo, Sr., Oconto; Dominic Treichl, Sr., Oconto Falls; Sawyer Walters, Sr., Marinette

Kicker — A.J. Spranger, Soph., Kewaunee

Defense

Defensive back — Carter Drong, Sr., Peshtigo; Malachi Gray, Sr., Bonduel; Mason Kovacs, Jr., Kewaunee

Linebacker — Easton Campshure, Jr., Oconto; Baylor Elliot, Jr., Kewaunee; Sawyer Walters, Sr., Marinette; Jack Zernicke, Sr., Bonduel

Defensive line — Colin Bailey, Jr., Oconto; Gregorio Medina, Sr., Kewaunee; Brayden Potack, Sr., Marinette; Christian Rybak, Sr., Peshtigo; Ben Van Goethem, Sr., Kewaunee; Aidan Wescott, Jr., Oconto

Punter — Levi Hodgins, Sr., Peshtigo; Kaden Thompson, Jr., Oconto Falls

Honorable Mention

Offense

Running back — Finn Brady, Jr., Oconto; Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door

Tight end/fullback — Elliot Lemire, Soph., Peshtigo; Drew Propsom, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; J.J. Pytleski, Sr., Oconto Falls; Lance Vesser, Sr., Southern Door

Wide receiver — Ryker Lohrey, Sr., Southern Door

Offensive line — R.J. Bongle, Sr., Southern Door; Landon Evers, Soph., Sturgeon Bay; Alex Johnson, Jr., Peshtigo; Christian Rybak, Sr., Peshtigo

Kicker — Easton Campshure, Jr., Oconto; Levi Hodgins, Sr., Peshtigo

Defense

Defensive back — Joey Bailey, Sr., Oconto; Tyson Brabant, Jr., Oconto; Cody Nesberg, Sr., Peshtigo; Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door; Jacob Sadowski, Jr., Marinette

Linebacker — Alex Boden, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Charlie Cooper, Jr., Peshtigo; Roman Cantu, Jr., Oconto; Trevor Fisher, Soph., Oconto Falls; Andrew Kolaske, Soph., Bonduel; Drew Propsom, Jr., Sturgeon Bay; Lance Vesser, Sr., Southern Door

Defensive line — Caleb Dryja, Jr., Oconto Falls; Landon Evers, Soph., Sturgeon Bay; Teegan Humphrey, Sr., Marinette; Cooper Klimek, Sr., Peshtigo; Jameson Lassanke, Jr., Oconto

Punter — Raymond Paye, Jr., Southern Door