Menominee voters support more marijuana licenses

MENOMINEE — In an about-face from a year ago, Menominee voters convincingly support increasing the number of cannabis retailer licenses from nine to 13.

The unofficial totals from the ballot initiative on Tuesday’s fall election show 1,812 votes (just under 60%) for increasing the total, with 1,222 votes against. Just over 3,030 people voted on the question. It was nearly a complete reversal from 2025 when citizens twice voted to cap the retailer licenses at nine. Both votes were above 75% in favor of the cap, although voter turnout in those elections was considerably smaller than this year.

So what changed?

Puff owner Nick Hannawa, lead attorney Jennifer Green and Menominee Mayor Casey Hoffman say educating voters through a multi-faceted campaign helped people understand what was at stake in this election.

“I think when we discovered all the information we did, residents realized that there was serious wrongdoing that had taken place,” Hannawa said. “They realized the first election was a sham ballot committee that was paid for by competition (Lume Cannabis) to keep competitors out. I don’t think a lot of people that voted in that last election realized it would hurt an innocent business like Puff that came in and did everything right.”

He said that was the message to citizens throughout the entire process.

“Puff had done nothing wrong,” he said. “People see that and realize that. We always wanted nothing but to be good business partners in the city and do right. We had that taken away by a clandestine group.”

Hoffman said he could have sat back quietly and supported whatever outcome the voters ending up choosing, but he decided to be proactive.

“I got involved,” he said. “I filmed a dozen television commercials. I gave interviews. I knocked personally on almost 1,000 doors convincing people with logic and with facts that compromise is better than conflict.

“Last night’s election results show that the mayor’s office speaks for the majority on issues, particularly on this issue.”

Hoffman added that a large voter turnout (similar to a presidential election) allowed for a better representation of Menominee citizens.

Hannawa praised Beth Peanosky, a Menominee resident who was the treasurer of the committee to vote yes on the ballot question.

“She’s taken a lot of heat and I’ve seen nasty comments being made about her online and stuff,” he said. “She’s a great person who cares about this community. She doesn’t care about cannabis, she cares about the community.”

Hoffman agreed. “I think that we owe a debt of gratitude to Beth Peaonsky for forming the citizen committee that has allowed voters to take this about-face. I think we also should thank Nick Hannawa and the Elias brothers from Puff Cannabis for their exceptional patience for dealing with the business dysfunction within the city of Menominee.”

When asked if he ever thought of walking away from Menominee and focusing on his dozen stores downstate, Hannawa said not a chance.

“I didn’t and the reason is because it was more than just Puff,” he said. “There’s some real bad stuff happening there. Residents needed Puff and me to fight for what they’ve seen happening for years. I’ve witnessed it all happen in the last couple of years. We all stood up together and got this together as something that’s beneficial to the community.”

Hannawa had a message to voters. “I just want to say thank you, thank you and thank you to the citizens of Menominee for showing up in force yesterday to vote to end these lawsuits and to vote for a vote that was put forth by real concerned citizens of Menominee, not outsiders from Lansing that were paid and bought for by Lume,” he said. “These were real people that care about the city, that care about doing good business in the city. We’re just thankful for everyone that showed up. We want to put an end to these lawsuits.”

Green said it’s been a trying and stressful year for her client.

“These people have invested so much in that community, but they are grateful that the citizens have done the right thing,” she said. “It’s democracy at work, right?”

Hannawa described his sense of relief.

“It feels like a thousand pounds have been lifted off my shoulders,” he said. “This whole entire ordeal has taken a huge toll on me and my entire family, on everything. … We’re just glad that it’s over and the people spoke We’re honestly looking forward to open because we’re going to make every single resident — even the ones that were against us — proud and honored to have us there when they see what great community partners we are.”

Moving forward

Hoffman said the vote of the people will be automatically codified into law within the next couple of months, if not voted on directly by the council sooner.

“The appropriate thing for the council to do is to award licenses to all applicants who were promised licenses,” he said. “Legally, because we do not have more applicants than we do licenses, there is no need for the Menominee City Council to engage in a competitive process.”

He said that process is only required under MRTMA (Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act) when the number of applicants exceeds the number of licenses, which is no longer the case in Menominee. The mayor said if someone — be it Botbyl or a council member — tries to utilize a competitive process in order to award licenses to some companies but not others it will be a new path toward new lawsuits.

“I would prefer for Menominee City Council to pass a resolution requiring Brett Botbyl to issue licenses within 48 hours,” Hoffman said, adding that it’s important to move quickly to stop the lawsuits.

He said the best thing the city can do is to trade licenses to the companies who are engaging in litigation in exchange for do-not-sue agreements.

Hoffman said he already has contacted council members in an attempt to set up a special meeting this week or next week. The next regular meeting is set for Nov.16.

“We need to act as quickly as possible and make sure that the city is very quickly taken out of the line of fire between Lume Cannabis and Puff Cannabis.” Hoffman said.

He said he’s hopeful that council members Donna Marineau, Cheryl Haupt, Steve Fifarek and Michael DeDamos choose to recognize the election results with maturity over dismissiveness.

“They have an ethical responsibility as public servants to respect the vote of the people and to lead the people away from harm,” Hoffman said. “The people told them overwhelmingly that they are upset with their lack of leadership and their do-nothing strategy.

“This is the biggest wakeup call to what I will call ‘The Stegeman Majority’ on the Menominee City Council in quite some time.”

He said he’s referring to a handful of council members who he believes are taking the lead from Botbyl and former Mayor Jean Stegeman in anticipation of her mayoral run in 2027.

“I hope last night’s vote was very sobering for all of them,” he said. “They need to stop playing politics and start getting back to the work of the people and that begins with awarding licenses to the companies who were promised them.”

The mayor said voters sent a message that they are sick of the fighting, discord and the lawsuits — and that they are willing to accommodate more dispensaries if it means that peace can be ushered in.

Green said while it should be smooth sailing going forward, she also is aware of Menominee’s track record.

“My concern is that we will see more shenanigans out of city council and out of the city manager (Botbyl),” she said. “I’m very encouraged to hear that the mayor has already reached out to city council.”

She said they are pressing for an immediate special city council meeting to resolve the lawsuits and issue a retail license and a certificate for occupancy.

“If there are any hiccups, if there are any roadblocks, it will be met with legal action,” Green said. “At this point in time, there is no legal impediment of any kind to giving my client the CFO and retail license it deserves.”

Will the lawsuits end?

Hannawa and Green both said Puff has repeatedly stated they will stop the lawsuits once they are given a license.

“We never wanted to sue the city,” Hannawa said. “That’s been clear from Day 1. We tried to reason with the city, we tried to do everything. We were forced to sue.”

Hoffman said he expects to see “95% of lawsuits dry up virtually over night” when the city council awards licenses.

“In order to receive one of these coveted licenses, the marijuana companies in question will need to sign documents that include a holistic and comprehensive do-not-sue agreement that has been consistently upheld in court, particularly by judge (Mary) Barglind,” he said.

Hoffman said Tuesday’s election was not only a statement on the cannabis licenses, but a referendum on the leadership at City Hall.

“They have soundly rejected the poor governance of city manager Brett Botbyl, of (council members) Donna Marineau, of Cheryl Haupt, of Steve Fifarek, of anybody who is being influenced by Lume Cannabis to make decisions contrary to the will of the people,” he said.

Hoffman, as he has stated previously, said he would like to see the number of marijuana retail stores reduced through attrition, possibly ending at seven or less.

Hannawa said his store, located at the former Family Video location on 10th Street, could open within days once staff and inventory are in place.