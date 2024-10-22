Open in App
    • Eagle Herald

    School board OKs budget and community survey

    By ERIN FITZGERALD EagleHerald,

    1 days ago

    MARINETTE — Marinette School Board members voted during their Oct. 15 meeting to approve the 2024-25 budget and levy. Additionally, the board voted unanimously in favor of the middle school joining the Valley Bay Athletic Conference.

    Board members voted 6-1 to approve the 2024-25 tax levy of $6.62, as the mill rate decreased from $6.93. Board Member Martin Shaw voted in opposition; Board Member Chuck Rowell and Board Vice President Eric Craver were absent. The district is levying $9,998,057, which is the same as last year.

    Board members also voted to approve the 2024-25 budget, which includes $39,360,171 in total expenditures. Shaw and Board Treasurer Brian Ceranski voted “no.” Shaw said that he did not have enough time to review the budget. In an earlier hearing, he also voiced concerns that the budget was not as comprehensive or thorough as he would have liked to see.

    “The same thing happened in the finance meeting,” Ceranski said. “It was all cold-presentation and we had no time to review that...”

    In other matters, the board members voted unanimously to approve the middle school’s joining of the Valley Bay Athletic Conference, as it is losing two members in the upcoming 2025-26 school year. The organization is longstanding and offers an opportunity for students to compete against opponents of similar size and ability, further preparing them for high school athletics.

    Additionally, the middle school plans to form a soccer club in the spring of 2025, to gauge interest before potentially adding it as a sport the following year. The projected costs associated with joining the Valley Bay Athletic Conference is an estimated $7,000, from bussing expenses. Board Member Cindy Verschay and Board President Terri Florek said the program would be beneficial to students.

    In other matters, the board unanimously approved 2025 spring requests for the Early College Credit Program and second semester applications for the Start College Now program, totaling $34,658.81 to the district. The programs allow students to take college courses at post-secondary institutions and Wisconsin technical colleges at no cost to the student unless they fail their courses.

    The board also moved to approve the mailing of a community survey to all residents within the school district, 6-1 with Ceranski opposed. The survey is meant to educate residents about the district’s needs, to collect information about their educational priorities and to understand the degree of taxation that they will tolerate in relation to those projects.

    District Superintendent Corry Lambie said the survey will help to determine the next steps for a potential referendum in the spring. This is in connection with recommendations from School Perceptions, for several long-term capital improvements to facilities. The surveys will go out in early November.

    During the meeting, Marinette High School Representative Kyle Vergara provided updates about the band and school athletic teams. The band hosted a field show for Northern Michigan University last week, and that the jazz band will start up at the end of the month.

    During the public comment portion of the meeting, Amy Beattie said her daughter will be a new student within the school district soon, but she said that she is worried that the dress code is not being enforced. She said her neighbor, a Marinette Middle School student, told her that his classmates “basically wear underwear.”

    She said that she saw a recent Facebook post where several students’ midriffs were exposed, and this also troubled her.

    “Is there an actual dress code?” Beattie asked. “Who is supposed to enforce it?” She said the high school principal told her it is up to individual teachers to monitor their students’ apparel and report as necessary.

