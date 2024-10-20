Marquette runners go 2-for-2 at Division 1 U.P. Finals

MUNISING — The Marquette High School cross country team made it a clean sweep of the MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Finals on Saturday at Pictured Rocks Golf Course.

Marquette entered the day as the favorites in both the boys and girls’ races and the Sentinels did not disappoint.

With seven runners finishing inside the top-10, the Marquette boys cruised to the Division 1 championship with a combined score of 20, well ahead of runner-up Sault Ste. Marie, who finished with 55 points.

Matters were much tighter on the other side, as the Lady Sentinels fended off Houghton by two points, 30-32, to capture the girls’ Division 1 crown.

While Menominee did not have enough runners to qualify for the team standings in either race, the Maroons still put forth a solid outing.

On the boys’ side, Brayden Bourion was Menominee’s top runner after maneuvering through Pictured Rocks GC in 18:18.0, good for 22nd overall.

Brayden’s brother, Blake Bourion, finished 39th overall in 19:30.1. Ethan Howarth wrapped up the afternoon for the Menominee boys with a 60th-place time of 22:07.9.

Meanwhile, Winley Brandt was the pacesetter for the Lady Maroons after taking 19th place with a time of 22:19.2.

Joining Brandt with top-50 times were Lillianna Revall (24:25.1) in 41st overall, while Kaelyn Doubek (25:11.9) was 47th.

Eden Allen completed the Lady Maroons’ day with a 68th-place time of 31:30.7.

Houghton’s Tessa Rautiola captured the girls’ individual U.P. title after crossing the finish line first in 19:31.3.

Gabe Litzner of Sault Ste. Marie won the boys’ individual U.P. championship with a blistering time of 15:14.4.

Division 1 U.P. Finals resultsTeam scores

Boys — Marquette 20, Sault Ste. Marie 55, Houghton 89, Gladstone 123, Westwood 164, Negaunee 184, Calumet 206, North Central 207, Escanaba 236, Kingsford 246

Girls — Marquette 30, Houghton 32, Negaunee 114, Sault Ste. Marie 115, Calumet 158, Kingsford 159, North Central 181, Gladstone 186, Westwood 188

Top-10

Boys — 1. Gabe Litzner, Sault Ste. Marie, 15:14.4; 2. Seppi Camilli, Marquette, 15:34.7; 3. James Burch, Marquette, 15:57.8; 4. Lucas Ballard, Marquette, 16:07.2; 5. Rorik Holmquist, Marquette, 16:07.3; 6. Peter Argeropoulos, Marquette, 16:10.2; 7. Chase Thomsen, Marquette, 16:10.3; 8. Shea Armstrong, Sault Ste. Marie, 16:22.9; 9. Evan Balko, Marquette, 16:28.8; 10. Birk Seagren, Houghton, 16:56.0

Girls — 1. Tessa Rautiola, Houghton, 19:31.3; 2. Ella Fure, Marquette, 19:44.2; 3. Sela Niska, Houghton, 19:51.8; 4. Roman Trevino-Peterlin, Houghton, 20:21.0; 5. Maija Maki-Warne Marquette, 20:29.1; 6. Monet Argeropoulos, Marquette, 20:35.1; 7. Maria Murvich, Kingsford, 20:39.0; 8. Evelyn Grant, Marquette, 20:42.2; 9. Chloe Miller, Marquette, 20:44.9; 10. Nori Korsman, Negaunee, 20:58.3.

Menominee results

Boys — 22. Brayden Bourion, 18:18.0; 39. Blake Bourion, 19:30.1; 60. Ethan Howarth, 22:07.9

Girls — 19. Winley Brandt, 22:19.2; 41. Lilliana Revall, 24:25.1; 47. Kaelyn Doubek, 25:11.9; 68. Eden Allen, 31:30.7