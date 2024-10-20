Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Eagle Herald

    Marquette runners go 2-for-2 at Division 1 U.P. Finals

    2 days ago

    MUNISING — The Marquette High School cross country team made it a clean sweep of the MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Finals on Saturday at Pictured Rocks Golf Course.

    Marquette entered the day as the favorites in both the boys and girls’ races and the Sentinels did not disappoint.

    With seven runners finishing inside the top-10, the Marquette boys cruised to the Division 1 championship with a combined score of 20, well ahead of runner-up Sault Ste. Marie, who finished with 55 points.

    Matters were much tighter on the other side, as the Lady Sentinels fended off Houghton by two points, 30-32, to capture the girls’ Division 1 crown.

    While Menominee did not have enough runners to qualify for the team standings in either race, the Maroons still put forth a solid outing.

    On the boys’ side, Brayden Bourion was Menominee’s top runner after maneuvering through Pictured Rocks GC in 18:18.0, good for 22nd overall.

    Brayden’s brother, Blake Bourion, finished 39th overall in 19:30.1. Ethan Howarth wrapped up the afternoon for the Menominee boys with a 60th-place time of 22:07.9.

    Meanwhile, Winley Brandt was the pacesetter for the Lady Maroons after taking 19th place with a time of 22:19.2.

    Joining Brandt with top-50 times were Lillianna Revall (24:25.1) in 41st overall, while Kaelyn Doubek (25:11.9) was 47th.

    Eden Allen completed the Lady Maroons’ day with a 68th-place time of 31:30.7.

    Houghton’s Tessa Rautiola captured the girls’ individual U.P. title after crossing the finish line first in 19:31.3.

    Gabe Litzner of Sault Ste. Marie won the boys’ individual U.P. championship with a blistering time of 15:14.4.

    Division 1 U.P. Finals resultsTeam scores

    Boys — Marquette 20, Sault Ste. Marie 55, Houghton 89, Gladstone 123, Westwood 164, Negaunee 184, Calumet 206, North Central 207, Escanaba 236, Kingsford 246

    Girls — Marquette 30, Houghton 32, Negaunee 114, Sault Ste. Marie 115, Calumet 158, Kingsford 159, North Central 181, Gladstone 186, Westwood 188

    Top-10

    Boys — 1. Gabe Litzner, Sault Ste. Marie, 15:14.4; 2. Seppi Camilli, Marquette, 15:34.7; 3. James Burch, Marquette, 15:57.8; 4. Lucas Ballard, Marquette, 16:07.2; 5. Rorik Holmquist, Marquette, 16:07.3; 6. Peter Argeropoulos, Marquette, 16:10.2; 7. Chase Thomsen, Marquette, 16:10.3; 8. Shea Armstrong, Sault Ste. Marie, 16:22.9; 9. Evan Balko, Marquette, 16:28.8; 10. Birk Seagren, Houghton, 16:56.0

    Girls — 1. Tessa Rautiola, Houghton, 19:31.3; 2. Ella Fure, Marquette, 19:44.2; 3. Sela Niska, Houghton, 19:51.8; 4. Roman Trevino-Peterlin, Houghton, 20:21.0; 5. Maija Maki-Warne Marquette, 20:29.1; 6. Monet Argeropoulos, Marquette, 20:35.1; 7. Maria Murvich, Kingsford, 20:39.0; 8. Evelyn Grant, Marquette, 20:42.2; 9. Chloe Miller, Marquette, 20:44.9; 10. Nori Korsman, Negaunee, 20:58.3.

    Menominee results

    Boys — 22. Brayden Bourion, 18:18.0; 39. Blake Bourion, 19:30.1; 60. Ethan Howarth, 22:07.9

    Girls — 19. Winley Brandt, 22:19.2; 41. Lilliana Revall, 24:25.1; 47. Kaelyn Doubek, 25:11.9; 68. Eden Allen, 31:30.7

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watchlast hour
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney29 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Ready to rumble: Shamrocks awaken from decades-long slumber
    Eagle Herald2 hours ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    A ‘referendum’ on Derrick Van Orden: House race highlights intense politicization of western Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Watch1 day ago
    Opinion – Rachel Roberts: Kentucky’s Constitutional Amendments sow division rather than unity
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post25 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Forest Service reminds visitors of campfire safety during Kentucky fire hazard season
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy