The Oak Ridge Boys‘ Richard Sterban has died. He was 83 years old.

When Did The Oak Ridge Boys’ Richard Sterban Die?

News of his death came in a statement from his family. The band shared that statement on their social media pages on Saturday (Nov. 14).

“Richard Sterban, Bass Voice of The Oak Ridge Boys and Country Music Hall of Fame Member, dies at 83,” the statement reads.

“We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers,” the statement continues. “Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time, we find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus. -The Sterban Family.”

How Did Richard Sterban of The Oak Ridge Boys Die?

Deadline reports that he passed away in Hendersonville, Tenn., on Nov. 14 due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia. He was also in the midst of a lengthy battle with cancer.

READ MORE:Here’s Why The Oak Ridge Boys Dropped Retirement Plans

In September of 2025 he revealed he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer about six months prior. As a result, he stepped away from touring with the band in mid-May. He was replaced with Aaron McCune and Tim Duncan on a temporary basis.

“In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” he shared in a statement at the time. “But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

Who Is Richard Sterban?

Sterban had been a member of The Oak Ridge Boys since 1972. He was most famously known for singing the iconic bass notes in their hits song “Elvira.”

The band had just released a music video for their song “Live Forever” in October of 2026 and shared with Taste of Country that they are planning a tour for 2027.

“This coming year, we’re planning on doing a New Generation Tour,” they told us, noting that Sterban was always a part of that plan.

An official announcement for the tour has yet to be made.