Riley Green‘s schedule is so demanding these days that he doesn’t even get to see his dog, Carl!

Riley Green Went a Month Without His Dog

In a chat with People for their “Sexiest Man Alive” issue, the country singer was asked about his dating life. It’s been a popular subject for the 38-year-old, tall drink of water and just as he has said for much of the year, he is single.

It’s not hard to believe — after all, he is kind of busy. Between music, touring, ads for brands including Hey Dude and Black Rifle Coffee, and his role as a coach on The Voice, Green doesn’t really have the time to date.

Right now, to carry on a serious relationship he believes wouldn’t be fair to the other person. It’s something he feels about his dog Carl, too.

“I haven’t see Carl, my dog, in a month, you know?” he shared at the time of the interview. “I mean, I just — I struggle to think there’s a girl that’s, you know… I can barely make this lifestyle work.”

Riley Green Wants to Settle Down… One Day

The country hitmaker has talked about wanting a family one day and has even envisioned a “little camouflage baby running around,” but he doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards for him right now.

“There’s so much growth in my career the last few years,” he explains to the publication. “That’s eventually going to stop.”

READ MORE:Riley Green Reveals He Wants Kids

“I mean, there’s a level that I’ll get to and I’ll be completely content with it because I’ve already accomplished more than I ever thought I would and I can tour the rest of my life off the music I’ve got out,” he adds.

Ultimately, he needs time to step away from this demanding business to focus on himself before he can focus on a family.