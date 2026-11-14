Congressman Troy Downing is hoping lawmakers will be able to set their infighting aside, and get a new Farm Bill passed before the end of this session.

The last full Farm Bill was enacted in 2018 and originally expired in 2023. Unable to reach a long-term agreement, Congress passed three separate one-year extensions—the most recent of which ran through fiscal year 2026 and expired in October 2026.

“I’m hoping we can get it through this cycle,” Downing said. “If not, we’ll continue working on getting the tools that our farmers and ranchers need to, uh, to not just survive, but to thrive as they do their good work feeding the world.”

Photo by Heber Davis on Unsplash

Also on the “to do” list for 2027

Downing is also hoping to keep working on some of the same issues he focused on during his first term, when he promoted legislation geared to energy development, especially Eastern Montana’s coal industry.

“You know, it’s going to be a lot of the same things I’ve been working on natural resource issues. you know, permitting reform.”- Congressman Troy Downing

Hope for common ground

Coming out of the election and the Republican turnover, Downing expressed his hope that lawmakers will be able to find some common ground to be able to deal with issues like agriculture, energy independence, development, and the economy.

RELATED: Will Mine Jobs Come Back to Montana?

But he hopes Democrats will show some restraint.

“And I’m hoping that the calmer heads prevail over there and we can actually get to the point where we’re governing and legislating, rather than fighting.” Downing added during his appearance on “Talkback”. “Because, at the end of the day, we still have a lot of things that we need to get accomplished.”

A different makeup for the delegation

The new Montana delegation will be facing a different position in 2027, with a freshman Representative in Sam Forstag, and new Senator Kurt Alme. Downing is only returning for his second term, and Senator Tim Sheehy is just finishing his second year.

That’s a contrast in seniority in recent decades, when Montana enjoyed the influence of several veteran lawmakers, from Conrad Burns and Max Baucus, to Jon Tester, Steve Daines and Ryan Zinke.

Click here to view photo gallery