Ella Langley‘s trip to St. Thomas has become a rescue mission for two very lucky pups!

Ella Langley Brings Two Shelter Dogs Back to the States From St. Thomas

The country hitmaker recently shared a video to her Instagram stories introducing her fans to two adorable dogs named Stone and Jasmine.

She revealed that she had essentially adopted the dogs from the Humane Society of St. Thomas and brought them back to the United States to find forever homes for them.

Other videos noted that if anyone was interested, they could fill out an application for adoption through an organization called Pawsitive Rescue Division. For the time being, it sounds like both Stone and Jasmine will be living with Langley until they have found a home, either individually or together.

Ella Langley’s Love for Animals

The songstress’ love for animals runs deep. Growing up in a rural community in Hope Hull, Ala., she is familiar with the farming lifestyle.

When she took a month long break from her crazy touring schedule in 2025, she went home and spent a lot of time with her horses.

Langley isn’t just a voice for the right treatment of animals, she is also actively involved. In fact, she is a founding member for The Pawsitive Rescue Division and is the organization’s Fundraising Coordinator.

Country Music’s Commitment to Philanthropy

Langley is one of several country singers who devotes time to a cause outside of country music. Miranda Lambert is a big advocate for animals and launched her own initiative, the MuttNation Foundation, in 2009.

READ MORE:Ella Langley Has a Surprising Message for Her 2023 Self

Others are involved in organizations that help military and first responders, farmers, disaster relief and more.

Many artists are also heavily involved with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The country music family often participates in the annual fundraising efforts, as well as making frequent visits to children’s hospitals, visiting with the patients and even performing for them.