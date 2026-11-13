Garth Brooks has announced his first concert dates for 2027 as part of his ongoing Blame It All on My Roots Tour, and if past tours are any indication, the shows could stretch all the way through the end of 2027.

What Are the First Dates of Garth Brooks’ 2027 Tour?

Brooks announced that he was expanding his existing 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Tour into 2027 on Nov. 5, revealing a string of dates in Ireland in cities including Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork.

But first, he’ll open the year with two dates at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Ark., on Feb. 5 and 6.

That schedule gives Brooks a break of nearly two months between his final shows of 2026 (Dec. 11-12 in Minneapolis) and his first shows of 2027.

READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks’ 2026 Arena Tour

What Is Garth Brooks’ 2027 Arena Tour?

The 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is a reinvention of a World Tour Brooks mounted in 1996.

The country superstar announced the tour on July 7, 2026, and played a number of dates before extending the road show into 2027.

“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” he said when revealing the tour.

“The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”

Garth Brooks’ 2027 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour

Brooks’ 2027 tour borrows heavily from the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.

That tour ran for 344 shows over the span of two years. It was Brooks’ final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.

It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the ’90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and overseas.

What Is Garth Brooks’ Drum Pod?

Brooks’ late-’90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.

The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.

Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7, 2026, after wiping his Instagram page clean.

Garth Brooks’ 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album

Brooks’ World Tour in the ’90s resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that’s another tradition he’s carrying forward.

Brooks is recording his 2026 and 2027 shows for a project titled Killer Live, “a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’s tradition of capturing history in real time.”

Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:

Nov. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)

Dec. 4 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 5 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum

Dec. 6 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)

Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center

Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road

May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium

June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park

June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds

June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Past Dates:

Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)

Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)

Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena

Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)

Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Sept. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center

Oct. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)

Oct. 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Oct. 25 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)

Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena