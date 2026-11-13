Montana is getting its own $1 coin, and we still have a little time before it’s rolled out. So, here’s a question worth thinking about: If you could choose someone or something to represent Montana on a U.S. dollar coin, what would it be?

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program Explained

The United States Mint has a program celebrating innovation and innovators from across the country. The American Innovation $1 Coin Program honors all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories with distinctive reverse designs on dollar coins.

The program began in 2018 with an introductory coin, followed by four new designs each year beginning in 2019. The releases are scheduled to continue through 2032.

Recently, Washington announced that legendary rock musician Jimi Hendrix will appear on its state coin. As a longtime rock and roll fan, I thought that was a pretty exciting choice!

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It also got me thinking about Montana.

Upcoming Coin Releases: A Look Ahead to 2029

Montana’s coin is scheduled to be released in 2029, along with coins representing Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington. That gives us a little over two years before we get to see what Montana ultimately chooses.

Diverse State Coin Representations: Inspiration from Others

Looking at some of the other state selections, it’s interesting to see just how many different directions the designs can take.

For example, Iowa is honoring Nobel Prize-winning scientist Dr. Norman Borlaug, whose work helped advance the development of high-yield, disease-resistant crops. Wisconsin selected the Cray-1 supercomputer, an innovation developed by Cray Research. California chose Steve Jobs, the San Francisco-born co-founder of Apple. Minnesota is recognizing local mobile refrigeration with a refrigerated truck featured on its coin.

In other words, it doesn’t necessarily have to be a famous person. It could be an invention, an industry, a technological breakthrough, or something that represents the history and innovation of a particular state.

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That opens up all kinds of possibilities for Montana.

Should we recognize someone like Evel Knievel, the legendary daredevil from Butte? What about artist Charles M. Russell, or Jeannette Rankin, Montana’s trailblazing political figure?

From Daredevils to National Parks: Celebrating Montana’s Heritage

Maybe it should be something that represents our state’s history and heritage, such as copper mining, agriculture, ranching, Glacier National Park, or even the engineering achievement that is Going-to-the-Sun Road.

There are certainly plenty of people, places, and innovations worthy of representing the Treasure State.

Join the Conversation: Your Ideas for Montana’s Coin

Montana’s $1 coin won’t be released until 2029, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start thinking about it now.

If you had the opportunity to choose what goes on Montana’s new dollar coin, who or what would you select?

I want to hear your suggestions.