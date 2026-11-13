Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) – On November 1, 2026, at approximately 11:28 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer was conducting speed enforcement in the 1800 block of North Avenue West. The officer. The officer’s in-car radar locked the speed of a Subaru going 49 MPH in a 25 MHP zone.

The officer followed the Subaru into a parking lot off Russell Street. The Subaru accelerated rapidly in the parking lot. The officer activated his siren and his patrol vehicle’s lights. The Subaru fled on Russell Street before turning onto Strand Avenue. The vehicle turned its rail lights off and made multiple jerking motions.

Then the Subaru tried to turn onto Stephens Avenue, but it was going too fast, went over the curb, and struck landscaping. This caused the Subaru’s right front tire to blow out. The Subaru pulled back onto Stephens Avenue and then turned onto Mount Avenue, running a red light at the intersection of Russell Street and Mount Avenue.

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High Speeds in a Residential Area

While driving through the residential area on Mount Avenue, the officer observed the Subaru reach a top speed of 75 MPH. The Subaru ran a stop sign at Eaton Street and turned onto 14th Street. Then it turned onto South Clark Street. At this time, the officer observed the driver’s door open while the Subaru was moving, causing the officer to believe the driver was about to flee on foot.

The Subaru stopped at the 1600 block of Clark Street, and a male exited the vehicle. The officer quickly exited his vehicle and drew his firearm for a high-risk stop. Additional officers arrived, and the male complied with commands to get on the ground. The male did not put the Subaru in park, and it struck a parked vehicle.

The male was taken into custody and identified as 23-year-old Ellec Brumwell-Roscoe. He was provided with his Miranda rights and agreed to speak. He said he found the Subaru unlocked with the keys in the ignition near South 5th Street West minutes before the pursuit. He said he was attempting to leave town due to having nowhere else to stay. He said he saw the officer’s patrol vehicle with lights and sirens on, but did not want to stop due to thinking, “F**k, I just stole this car. I better get outta here.”

READ MORE: Missoula News – Crime Reports

Charges and Legal Consequences

He was arrested and transported to the Missoula County Detention Facility. He is currently being charged with felony theft of property of a light vehicle, felony aggravated fleeing from an officer, and speeding. He currently has a pending Theft of Motor Vehicle charge in Missoula County, so his bail was set at $100,000.

The information in this article was obtained from sources that are publicly viewable.