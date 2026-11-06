Sammy Kershaw Fires Back After CMAs Deny Him Red Carpet Access

Sammy Kershaw is speaking out after being denied the chance to walk the red carpet at this year’s CMA Awards, and he’s making it clear just how much the decision hurt.

The legendary country singer, known for a string of ’90s hits, says he and his wife, Mendy, had rearranged their schedule and made travel plans so they could attend the ceremony together.

But after months of waiting, Kershaw says he learned just weeks before the show that his request had been denied.

The decision is especially frustrating in a year when the CMAs are planning a major tribute to ’90s country music.

Why Was Sammy Kershaw Denied Access to the CMA Awards Red Carpet?

In a social media post, Kershaw shared his disappointment with the Country Music Association, noting that he’s been a member of the organization for decades and has spent more than 50 years in the music business.

“Well, I just found out some disappointing news, and it really hurts me,” he wrote. “I have to share my disappointment with the CMA as they have denied my request to walk the red carpet for a few minutes at this year’s CMA Awards, and I have to say I’m pretty sad about it.”

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Kershaw explained that he and his wife had been looking forward to attending the event together, but their plans changed after he received the news.

My wife, Mendy, and I don’t get to attend these events very often, due to touring and schedule conflicts. After adjusting my touring schedule, booking our flights and hotels, she was really looking forward to us sharing a special evening together celebrating country music. Then, to find out I was denied the red carpet two weeks before the show, after being strung along for several months and expecting we would be attending, WTF?

After more than five decades in country music, more than two dozen Billboard-charting hits and millions of records and singles sold and streamed, Kershaw said he hoped he had earned the opportunity to walk the carpet with his wife.

“I believe there should be room to recognize the artists who have spent their lives contributing to this organization’s success,” he said.

Kershaw called the experience “extremely hurtful, embarrassing and very disappointing.”

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He ended his post with a pointed comment that he might not attend another CMA event until he was being honored in a tribute after his death.

What Did Riley Green Say About Sammy Kershaw Being Denied Access?

Riley Green also weighed in on Kershaw’s post, expressing his disappointment with the CMA’s decision.

“If you haven’t earned the right to be there, then nobody has… disappointing to say the least,” Green commented.

The 60th annual CMA Awards are scheduled for Nov. 18 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

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The show has announced plans to pay tribute to ’90s country music, an era Kershaw helped define with hits including “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Cadillac Style” and “Third Rate Romance.”