Building Mystery/Parking Lot Overhaul at Missoula Holiday Village

Man, Holiday Village. When I was a kid that was like Missoula’s equivalent to the Mall of America!

Needless to say, Missoula did not have a lot of shopping centers, chain stores or well-known restaurant franchises way back in the day. I’m pretty sure the eventual arrival of K-Mart and McDonald’s were epic events.

I grew up just a few blocks from Holiday Village, a wonderland of food, toys, hardware, bikes, fashion and other offerings all in one place. And while there are still thriving businesses in the shopping center, it sure is a whole lot different than it was in my childhood.

Fond memories, for sure!

If you have driven by Holiday Village recently, you no doubt have noticed what at first appeared to be not much more than asphalt work being done on the parking lot.

Then a building began to sprout, not attached to the main structure. So, what’s up?

DENNY BEDARD

A “PAD OPPORTUNITY”

We don’t have any specifics at this point, in terms of a business or businesses, mainly because none have been announced. And for God’s sake, folks, don’t start speculating it’s a future Trader Joe’s! I think we need to get over that one for now.

READ MORE: For the Birds! Montana’s Awesome New Avian Walkway Now Open

According to commercial real estate listings by the property management group, this standalone building was designed and positioned as a premium “pad opportunity” to take advantage of the heavy traffic counts along Brooks Street. While the physical structure is being built to accommodate a drive-thru tenant (such as a fast-casual restaurant, coffee shop, or pharmacy style setup), an official standalone tenant has not yet been publicly locked down or announced for that specific parking lot spot