Dolly Parton’s Manager Drops Lawsuit Against Nephew Bryan Seaver - What Happened?

Dolly Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, has been at the center of a tense legal battle involving the country legend’s business interests in the months since her death.

The dispute put Parton’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, and Seaver on opposite sides of serious allegations, with a judge previously ordering restrictions on where Seaver could go and how he could interact with people connected to Parton’s companies.

Now, just days before the next court hearing, there’s been a significant turn in the case.

What Happened in the Lawsuit Against Bryan Seaver?

Nozell and his attorneys filed a notice of voluntary dismissal Thursday (Nov. 5), dropping their claims against Seaver without prejudice, according to Rolling Stone. That means the claims could potentially be brought again.

The filing came shortly before Nozell’s deadline to respond to Seaver’s forceful denials of the allegations and ahead of a Tuesday hearing.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Estate Battle: Here’s Everything We Know



The judge had been expected to consider extending a restraining order barring Seaver from coming within 1,000 feet of Parton’s employees and business partners, entering private property controlled by her posthumous company, She’s Alive LLC, or engaging in disruptive or harassing conduct.

Nozell filed the lawsuit in Nashville Chancery Court in September, accusing Seaver of an “obscene, deliberate, and escalating campaign of threats” intended to create “fear and chaos to extort money for his personal gain.”

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The complaint cited messages allegedly sent by Seaver, including, “I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family,” and, “I’m not an entertainment person. I’m a killer.” Nozell also alleged that Seaver threatened to launch a podcast aimed at damaging Parton’s brand partnerships.

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Seaver, the son of Parton’s sister Cassie, vehemently denied threatening anyone in court filings last month. The dismissal does not amount to a ruling on the allegations, and the claims could be filed again.

What are Bryan + Danny’s Roles in Dolly’s Business?

Nozell managed Parton for about two decades and is the sole manager of She’s Alive, which oversees Dollywood in Tennessee and the SongTeller hotel in Nashville. The hotel houses a museum dedicated to the singer.

Seaver previously provided security for Parton and her properties through his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services. Court filings say he had also worked for private military contractors.

Read More: Dolly Parton’s Niece Danielle Reveals the Moment She Suspected Dolly Had Cancer

A letter filed in the case by attorneys for She’s Alive said Seaver was removed from his security role with Parton’s business interests on Sept. 15. The letter clarified that his termination did not affect his separate status as a beneficiary of Parton’s trust.

Seaver was also the family member who announced Parton’s death on Aug. 25 in a prerecorded video posted to her Instagram account.