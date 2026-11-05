7 Country Music Festivals With Uncertain Futures In 2027

It’s bad news already for two popular country music festivals. Each has canceled for 2027 and the list only figures to grow longer by summer.

In fact we found seven country fests with uncertain futures. Each festival has intentionally signaled that a break is coming or that a break may never end. Some of the most prestigious festivals in America are on the list, including Bonnaroo.

There are more than 50 country music festivals across America and Canada, with others like C2C becoming popular in Europe.

The two, three or even four-day festival circuit typically features dozens of country hitmakers and newcomers, plus a few legacy acts.

Weather, poor ticket sales and government regulations often force a festival to move or shutter.

Related: All Country Music Festivals Scheduled for 2027 [FULL LIST]

In some cases, new festivals have sprouted in the wake of one gone belly-up. Country fans typically travel hundreds of miles to camp and party at a festival, so these cancelations may not be a big loss. They’ll just need to point their cars in a different direction in 2027.

Of course a festival that missed 2026 could indeed come back for 2027. It happened to Morgan Wallen’s Sand In My Boots Festival. Why not Country Jam?

Country Music Festivals Canceled for 2027

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival — Officially Canceled for 2027

The official Bonnaroo website blames weather, and in fairness the festival’s June weekend has been crushed by storms for two straight years.

In late 2025 and early 2026 a significant amount of money was spent to reinforce infrastructure and the grounds. “That included improved drainage, 4.5 miles of new roadways and 135 acres of new grass, all which strengthened The Farm’s resiliency to Mother Nature,” the cancellation note reads.

“With limited time to recuperate from back to back years of storms, including the heavy rainstorm on Sunday this year, The Farm, particularly the main venue, needs a break to rest and recover.”

Jason Merritt, Getty Images

Country Thunder Alberta — Officially Canceled for 2027

Country Thunder Alberta was a Canadian mainstay for a decade before a sudden cancelation in 2026. Organizers blamed construction and then a new noise law, but the city of Calgary pushed back saying they had given plenty of time for those in charge to pivot.

On Oct. 30, the Calgary Herald reported that the Alberta version of this festival would not be returning in 2027. They pushed fans to Big Valley Jamboree instead.

Country Festivals With Uncertain Futures

Country Thunder Florida — A Bad Sign for 2027

Country Thunder Florida was moved from St. Pete Beach to Clearwater, Fla., just weeks before its 2026 date. The reasons were bureaucratic and — as with CT Alberta — there was some back and forth finger-pointing.

The outlook for 2027 is officially unknown but (like Alberta) the festival has been removed from the Country Thunder festival series website.

Last year’s festival was in May, with artists announced the previous December.

Faster Horses Music Festival — Dead In Michigan?

The curious thing about Faster Horses Festival is they canceled in 2025, but then made sure to let fans know 2026 was a no-go too. Why keep updating people on social media if there is no chance of a comeback?

This was a top-tier festival and one of the few in southern Michigan. Perhaps organizers are just waiting for the economics to change.

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Watershed Dead Too?

Watershed Festival is a sister fest to Faster Horses. Last January they announced a “hiatus” for 2026 and it’s been quiet since.

We poked around for signs country would return to the Gorge in 2027 but even a Reddit page dedicated to the topic is empty.

Country Jam Colorado Is Coming Back, Right?

Country Jam’s cancelation in 2026 was one of the most shocking. The Grand Junction, Colo., fest is one of the nation’s oldest and has a very storied history (it’s where Tim McGraw proposed to Faith Hill).

There was nothing new to report about this festival until early November 2026 when the Daily Sentinel shared a headline saying Country Jam was paused through 2027.

There was nothing in the article to support the headline however. It’s hard to figure out what to make of it all.

Andrew Harnik, Getty Images

Kid Rock’s Rock the Country Festivals Sound Pretty Done

A series of Rock the Country Festivals were dogged by negative headlines all year. First, artists kept pulling out and then some dates were just flat-out canceled. At least one offered deep discounts on tickets, which upset those who paid full price.

Finally, Kid Rock admitted it may be ending, saying “I don’t know if that survives another year.”

High gas prices and overall economic uncertainty have played a part in festival cancelations, but Kid Rock’s politics may have pushed others away.

Keep scrolling to see our full festival guide for 2027.