Ella Langley Is the Reason Duck Hodges' Friends Keep Coming to Him With Requests

Devlin “Duck” Hodges might have married Lainey Wilson, but apparently some of his friends are hoping that connection comes with a pretty sweet perk: a chance to meet Ella Langley.

The former NFL quarterback recently appeared on the Game Runs Deep podcast, where he revealed that his buddies have been asking him to play matchmaker with the country music breakout star.

Wilson and Langley have been friends for several years, so Hodges’ friends apparently think he’s got the inside track.

What are Duck’s Friends Wanting Him to Do?

“Some of my friends, they’ll get with me, and they’ll be like, ‘Dude, set me up with Ella,’” Hodges recalled.

Read More: Ella Langley Boyfriend History: 3 Singers + a Reality TV Star

He admitted he feels a little bad about the expectations he’s created among his buddies, adding, “And I felt bad because I gave all these guys false hope that if I did it, they can do it.”

It’s easy to see where they get the idea. Hodges and Wilson dated for about four years before tying the knot in May 2026. They first met through mutual friends, and he’s been by her side as her career has reached an entirely new level.

Apparently, his friends see his relationship as proof that they might have a shot with someone like Langley, too. That’s a pretty tall order.

Langley’s love life has become a popular topic among country music fans, with rumors linking her to fellow singer Tucker Wetmore. Her male admirers even have their own nickname: the “Ella Fellas.”

Read More: Who is Tucker Wetmore? Meet Ella’s Rumored Fella

Still, Hodges hasn’t promised his friends any introductions. And knowing Langley’s rising profile, getting a date with the “Choosin’ Texas” singer might take a little more than knowing her friend’s husband.

Duck Is Lainey’s Muse

Hodges may not be able to guarantee his friends a date with Langley, but he has certainly given Wilson plenty of inspiration for her own music.

The singer has talked about how falling in love with Hodges changed the kinds of songs she was writing. Before him, love songs weren’t necessarily something she gravitated toward. Now, some of those romantic tracks are among his favorites.

Hodges says he isn’t consciously trying to inspire his wife. It just happens, adding, “I’m not trying to inspire her. She just gets inspired.”

Read More: Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges: Married Life Update

Sounds like Hodges has the love-song situation covered. The matchmaking business, however, might need a little work.