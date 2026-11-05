Eagar launches snowman decorating contest

The Town of Eagar is hosting its 1st Annual Snowman Decorating Contest at Cowpuncher Pond, open to families, businesses, schools, and organizations, with free entry. Registration is open now through November 25, 2026 (closes at noon), and snowman displays will be on view December 5–27, 2026, with prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd Place and People’s Choice. Register here: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/hsCqnXEUj8.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Eagar