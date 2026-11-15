Eagan’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on hardware to high-level product strategy. Here are several solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Knobelsdorff (KE)

Knobelsdorff (KE) Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,840 – $137,085 annually

Design and document the physical network infrastructure for industrial automation and data center projects—racks, cabling, fiber, and power. Great fit if you have 5+ years in structured cabling/telecom, know fiber and copper standards, and like turning complex network plans into clear, buildable designs. Strong benefits, including 100% employer-paid health and dental and a 401(k) match.

Employer: Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO)

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $168,000 – $193,000 annually + bonus eligible

Lead the vision, strategy, and roadmap for software that powers energy markets and grid planning. You’ll work with leaders and engineers, use data and AI tools to guide decisions, and own metrics and outcomes. Best for someone with 6+ years in product management/ownership and interest or experience in the energy industry.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time (student/intern)

Salary: $20.14 – $28.15 per hour

Hands-on research engineering internship at Spectrum Systems Lab, working on software, RF/analog receivers, antennas, data pipelines, and field tests. Ideal if you’re pursuing a degree in engineering/CS/physics and have some experience with Python/C++/MATLAB, data analysis, or hardware/FPGA/DSP. Comes with strong big-company benefits and exposure to real defense and sensor systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Eagan employers often hire for similar roles off the same posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.