Eagan’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace, defense, and industrial automation. Here are several solid roles with strong pay and long-term career paths.

Employer: Knobelsdorff

Knobelsdorff Location: Eagan, MN (travel up to 30%)

(travel up to 30%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,841 – $164,388/year + bonus

Lead Ignition-based SCADA projects for mission-critical data centers, from design through commissioning. This is a senior, hands-on role where you mentor others, set standards, and work on advanced automation, power, and renewable energy systems with 100% employer-paid health and dental and strong 401(k) benefits.

Employer: Leonardo DRS

Location: Eagan, MN (Undersea Combat Systems Center of Excellence)

(Undersea Combat Systems Center of Excellence) Type: Full-time, Hybrid (9/80 schedule)

Salary: $88,000 – $130,000/year

Own test plans and qualification/acceptance testing for maritime electrical systems used in demanding EMI, vibration, and shock environments. Good fit if you like hands-on lab work, Linux-based test systems, and cross-functional work with manufacturing and quality, plus full benefits and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and support manufacturing of aircraft components like exhaust systems, engine mounts, and structural parts. You’ll create 3D models and drawings, run stress and tolerance checks, and work closely with welders and machinists in a hands-on, continuous-improvement shop environment for FAA/EASA-regulated products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles and often hires at multiple levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.