Eagan’s dental scene is busy right now—great time to land a stable role with room to grow. Here are several solid openings, from hygiene to lead dentist.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Mosaic Dental)

Heartland Dental (Mosaic Dental) Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (plus stock options)

Lead a multi-doctor office with full clinical autonomy, a 25-person team, and cutting-edge tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Strong CE, 1:1 mentorship, and a Doctor Mastery Program make this ideal if you want to grow fast while keeping great benefits and PTO.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a family-focused practice doing preventive and periodontal care with modern digital X-rays and tech. Good fit if you love patient education, building long-term relationships, and being part of a tight, team-based office.

Employer: Gentle Dentistry of Eagan

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $200,000–$450,000+ per year (production-based or daily guarantee, whichever is greater)

High-earning lead role in a practice under new operational leadership, focused on rebuilding strong teams and serving underserved patients. Great if you want to lead, grow clinically, and have strong income upside with benefits and some schedule flexibility.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Eagan’s dental jobs are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.