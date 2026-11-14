Eagan’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed. These driving and route roles are all local, with steady hours and benefits.

Employer: UniFirst Corporation

UniFirst Corporation Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $25.00/hour

Hands-on training to move into a commissioned Route Service Representative role. Monday–Friday daytime only, no nights or weekends, with benefits like 401(k) + match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: ProDrivers

ProDrivers Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Internship/Contract-style driving role

Pay: $30.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs

Local home-daily Class A work hauling general freight in 53’ dry vans. Monday–Friday with day shifts (start ~7am) and night shifts (start ~8pm), plus medical, dental, and vision for you and your family.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $45,000–$90,000/year (base + commission); training rate $25.94/hour to start

Drive an established route, deliver uniforms and facility products, and grow accounts. Most reps work a 4-day week with no nights or weekends, plus bonuses, 401(k) with match, ESOP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.