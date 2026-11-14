undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Eagan, MN Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Driving Roles
Eagan’s a solid spot right now if you like being on the road but still want to sleep in your own bed. These driving and route roles are all local, with steady hours and benefits.
Route Trainee – UniFirst
- Employer: UniFirst Corporation
- Location: Eagan, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $25.00/hour
Hands-on training to move into a commissioned Route Service Representative role. Monday–Friday daytime only, no nights or weekends, with benefits like 401(k) + match, profit sharing, health insurance, PTO, and tuition help.
Class A Truck Driver – Local Dry Van
- Employer: ProDrivers
- Location: Eagan, MN
- Type: Internship/Contract-style driving role
- Pay: $30.00/hour + overtime after 40 hrs
Local home-daily Class A work hauling general freight in 53’ dry vans. Monday–Friday with day shifts (start ~7am) and night shifts (start ~8pm), plus medical, dental, and vision for you and your family.
Route Service Representative (4-Day Workweek)
- Employer: Cintas
- Location: Eagan, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Estimated $45,000–$90,000/year (base + commission); training rate $25.94/hour to start
Drive an established route, deliver uniforms and facility products, and grow accounts. Most reps work a 4-day week with no nights or weekends, plus bonuses, 401(k) with match, ESOP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and paid holidays.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.