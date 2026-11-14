Eagan’s retail scene is busy right now—outlets, big box, and specialty shops are all hiring. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options here.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Perks: Bonus programs, flexible hours, big merchandise discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits (role- and location-dependent)

This is a fashion-focused sales role where you act as a brand ambassador, help customers find their style, and keep the store looking sharp. Great fit if you love clothes, want flexible shifts, and enjoy a fun, team-based sales floor.

Employer: Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling

Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling Location: Eagan, MN (Twin Cities routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.95/hour + mileage reimbursement

Perks: Union role, medical, dental, vision, retirement, vacation, paid time off, health screenings

You’ll stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local grocery and retail accounts, using your own car and company tech. Good for early birds who don’t mind physical work, driving, and steady hours with strong benefits.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1271 Promenade Pl, Eagan, MN 55121

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $21.00/hour

Perks: Growth path into management, flexible hours, 15–30% discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k)

Lead front-end operations, supervise associates, and act as Manager on Duty while driving sales and customer service. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership and want a clear step toward store management.

Employer: Furniture Mart USA

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped commission; average $60K–$90K, top performers $100K–$150K+

Perks: Paid training, medical/dental/vision, life & disability, PTO, 401(k) with match, employee & family discounts

High-earning sales role with uncapped commission, focused on consultative selling and repeat business. Best for competitive, goal-driven people who want big income potential and a path into leadership.

Employer: Coach (Tapestry, Inc.)

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $18.50 – $38.25/hour

Perks: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), disability, commuter benefits, tuition assistance, parental leave

Leadership role in a premium fashion brand, overseeing team performance, customer experience, and store operations. Good match if you have strong people skills, love luxury retail, and want multi-faceted management experience.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Perks: For full-time: PTO, health, dental, vision, life, disability; discounts on thousands of beauty products

Front-of-store role helping guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, plus ringing sales and keeping shelves stocked. Great if you love beauty, enjoy chatting with customers, and want steady hours with room to grow.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Perks: For full-time: PTO, health, dental, vision, life, disability; store discounts

More behind-the-scenes than Beauty Advisor—focused on stocking, shipment, inventory, and keeping the store floor ready for guests. Good for detail-oriented folks who like a mix of physical work and light customer interaction.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.