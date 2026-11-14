Eagan’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on, detailed work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look if you’re good with tools and not afraid of a little grit.

Employer: Boulder Connect

Boulder Connect Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level Welder I role working on aircraft exhaust systems, engine mounts, and structural parts. You’ll do TIG/MIG welding, read blueprints, and learn to meet strict FAA/EASA quality standards while working with experienced welders and engineers.

Employer: TSP Talent

TSP Talent Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced TIG welder role focused on aluminum parts for aerospace. You’ll set up fixtures, read technical drawings, perform precision TIG welds on aircraft components, inspect your work, and follow tight quality and documentation rules.

Employer: Kent B. Campbell Trailer Service, Inc.

Location: Eagan, MN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$45,000 per year

Trailer and heavy equipment mechanic role with training available if you have basic mechanical knowledge. You’ll repair and service trailers, use hand and power tools, keep records, and help keep equipment safe and road-ready; benefits include health, dental, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan, and professional development help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options for training or growth that don’t fit neatly in a short summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.