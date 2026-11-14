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Eagan
📣 Eagan, MN Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
Eagan’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in finance, freight, and construction. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.
Relationship Banker
- Employer: Old National Bank
- Location: Eagan, MN (may support multiple banking centers)
- Salary: $17.00–$29.75/hour (plus incentives)
- Type: Full-time
- Help clients with their banking needs, grow long-term relationships, and match people with the right financial products. This is a good fit if you enjoy sales, customer service, and want a clear path to advance from Relationship Banker to Relationship Banker II.
Territory Manager
- Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions
- Location: Eagan, MN (field-based, travel in assigned territory)
- Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year (based on education and experience)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Build and manage a book of LTL freight customers using a consultative B2B sales approach. You’ll qualify leads, grow revenue, travel in your territory, and work closely with operations, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) with up to 4% match.
Sales Project Manager
- Employer: Diversified Distributors, LLC
- Location: Eagan, MN or Madison, WI
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Manage commercial construction bids and projects (like multifamily jobs) from proposal through completion. Ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial construction or project management and enjoy both sales (bidding, GC relationships) and detailed project coordination.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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