Eagan’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in finance, freight, and construction. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Old National Bank

Old National Bank Location: Eagan, MN (may support multiple banking centers)

(may support multiple banking centers) Salary: $17.00–$29.75/hour (plus incentives)

(plus incentives) Type: Full-time

Help clients with their banking needs, grow long-term relationships, and match people with the right financial products. This is a good fit if you enjoy sales, customer service, and want a clear path to advance from Relationship Banker to Relationship Banker II.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Eagan, MN (field-based, travel in assigned territory)

(field-based, travel in assigned territory) Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year (based on education and experience)

(based on education and experience) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Build and manage a book of LTL freight customers using a consultative B2B sales approach. You’ll qualify leads, grow revenue, travel in your territory, and work closely with operations, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and a 401(k) with up to 4% match.

Employer: Diversified Distributors, LLC

Diversified Distributors, LLC Location: Eagan, MN or Madison, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage commercial construction bids and projects (like multifamily jobs) from proposal through completion. Ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial construction or project management and enjoy both sales (bidding, GC relationships) and detailed project coordination.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and next steps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.