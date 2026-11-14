The Eagan Indoor Market returns on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 3:30–6:30 p.m. at the Eagan Community Center, featuring over 20 local vendors selling strudel, artisan items, sauces, and more. Upcoming market dates are Nov. 18; Dec. 2, 16, 30; Jan. 13; Feb. 10; March 10; and April 14. More information: cityofeagan.com/marketfest

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Eagan, Minnesota - Government