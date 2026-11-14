Eagan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from direct patient care to data‑driven consulting. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Mosaic Dental)

Heartland Dental (Mosaic Dental) Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base with uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a modern, multi‑doctor practice with full clinical autonomy, a 25-person team, and cutting-edge tech like iTero, WaveOne Gold, and AI tools. Comes with PTO, health and retirement benefits, CE, mentorship, and access to Heartland’s Doctor Mastery Program (FAGD track).

Employer: Twin Cities Orthopedics (Infinite Health Collaborative)

(Infinite Health Collaborative) Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Part-time (0.3 FTE) – every other Sat & Sun, 8 AM–8 PM

– every other Salary: Pay range not listed; includes $4,500 sign-on bonus (with 12‑month commitment)

Great fit if you want steady hours without a full‑time schedule. You’ll perform diagnostic x‑rays in an ortho setting and get access to a comprehensive benefits package, including 401(k) profit sharing and wellness perks.

Employer: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Location: Eagan, MN (Hybrid) – in office 2 days/week

– in office Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,800 – $149,800/year

Ideal for someone with 7+ years in quality/process improvement who likes data, provider coaching, and value‑based care. You’ll help provider groups boost HEDIS/Stars and risk adjustment performance, with strong pay, PTO, 401(k), and full medical/dental/vision.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.