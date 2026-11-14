Eagan’s engineering scene is busy right now—defense, naval electronics, and data centers are all hiring. If you’re an experienced engineer, there’s real money and long-term career growth on the table.

Employer: Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL)

Lockheed Martin Advanced Technology Laboratories (ATL) Location: Eagan, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,100 – $150,500/year

Work on cutting-edge RF, photonics, and advanced computing systems for national security. Ideal if you know FPGAs, SoCs, embedded C/C++ or embedded Linux, and can qualify for a Secret clearance. Strong benefits and R&D-focused work for engineers who like hard technical problems.

Employer: Leonardo DRS – Naval Electronics

Location: Eagan, MN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, 9/80 schedule

Salary: $115,000 – $178,250/year

Lead mechanical design for naval electronics systems from concept through production. Great fit if you have 8+ years in mechanical engineering, are comfortable owning designs, mentoring others, and can get/hold a DoD security clearance. Offers bonuses, strong benefits, and a flexible 9/80 work schedule.

Employer: Knobelsdorff (KE)

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $189,390 – $222,867/year

Senior technical leader role over hyperscale data center controls (BMS, EPMS, PLC, SCADA, networks). Best for someone with 12+ years in controls/automation, deep data center experience, and a passion for reliability and standards. Standout perks include 100% employer-paid health and dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and weekly pay.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—update your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.