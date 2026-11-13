Eagan’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong openings from big, well-known employers. If you like closing deals or building go-to-market plans, these are worth a look.

Employer: Marvin

Marvin Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,000 – $161,000 annually

Lead major new product launches for a century-old, Forbes Top Large Employer in windows and doors. You’ll own go-to-market strategy, positioning, and sales enablement content, with strong cross-functional leadership and a full benefits package from day one.

Employer: Local Allstate Exclusive Agency

Local Exclusive Agency Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base plus commission (uncapped; varies by agency)

Help neighbors protect what matters with Allstate insurance products while you build a long-term sales career. This role offers paid training, base + uncapped commission, and room to grow, with no prior insurance experience required.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time (hybrid)

(hybrid) Target Total Cash Compensation (US range): $136,500 – $253,500 (base + target sales incentive; varies by location and experience)

Quota-carrying SaaS sales role selling tax and accounting workflow tools like CoCounsel Tax, SafeSend, SurePrep, UltraTax, and ONESOURCE. You’ll run the full sales cycle in a high-volume environment and get strong benefits, flexible hybrid work, and career growth in a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.