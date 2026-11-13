Eagan is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for folks who like running teams and complex operations. If you’ve got solid management experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Michael Page (Top ENR construction firm)

Michael Page (Top ENR construction firm) Location: Eagan, MN (office in downtown Minneapolis)

(office in downtown Minneapolis) Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$140,000 base + bonus, car allowance

Lead commercial construction projects (ground-up and TI) with a strong pipeline through 2027. This role offers 3 days work-from-home, big-name projects, and a deep benefits package (70% health premiums paid, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, fitness reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Clean Harbors

Location: Eagan, MN (regional travel 50–75%)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 + bonus opportunities

Oversee onsite environmental and hazardous waste operations at key customer sites, with a focus on safety, compliance, and KPIs. Good fit if you have 5+ years in operations management, can travel often, and want strong benefits like health coverage after 30 days, 401(k) with match, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Employer: Knobelsdorff (KE)

Location: Eagan, MN (travel to customer/project sites as needed)

(travel to customer/project sites as needed) Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,816–$173,299 per year

Lead the commissioning workforce for advanced automation, industrial electrical, and renewable energy projects. This is a high-impact leadership role with strong pay, 100% employer-paid health and dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, education reimbursement, and weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.