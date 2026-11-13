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👔 Eagan, MN Management Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings
Eagan is busy right now with leadership roles, especially for folks who like running teams and complex operations. If you’ve got solid management experience, these openings are worth a look.
Project Manager I – 3 Day WFH
- Employer: Michael Page (Top ENR construction firm)
- Location: Eagan, MN (office in downtown Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$140,000 base + bonus, car allowance
Lead commercial construction projects (ground-up and TI) with a strong pipeline through 2027. This role offers 3 days work-from-home, big-name projects, and a deep benefits package (70% health premiums paid, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, fitness reimbursement, and more).
InSite Operations Manager III (Regional Hazardous Waste Manager)
- Employer: Clean Harbors
- Location: Eagan, MN (regional travel 50–75%)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000–$90,000 + bonus opportunities
Oversee onsite environmental and hazardous waste operations at key customer sites, with a focus on safety, compliance, and KPIs. Good fit if you have 5+ years in operations management, can travel often, and want strong benefits like health coverage after 30 days, 401(k) with match, and an Employee Stock Purchase Plan.
Commissioning Manager – Automation
- Employer: Knobelsdorff (KE)
- Location: Eagan, MN (travel to customer/project sites as needed)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $156,816–$173,299 per year
Lead the commissioning workforce for advanced automation, industrial electrical, and renewable energy projects. This is a high-impact leadership role with strong pay, 100% employer-paid health and dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, education reimbursement, and weekly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hiring managers often flex for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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