💻 Eagan IT Roles: Multiple High-Paying Tech & AI Openings

Eagan’s tech scene is buzzing right now, especially around AI and enterprise systems. If you’re in IT, software, or legal tech, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Eagan, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary (US eligible locations): $102,200 – $189,800 base (plus potential annual bonus; higher ranges listed for select major cities)

Own core pieces of a next‑gen search platform that powers products and AI agents used by millions. You’ll design and run large-scale ingestion pipelines, APIs, and cloud infrastructure (AWS, Python/Java/Go), with full lifecycle ownership, on‑call, and heavy use of AI-assisted development.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Eagan, MN (travel ~25–30%)

(travel ~25–30%) Type: Full-time

Salary (US eligible locations): $100,100 – $185,900 base (plus potential annual bonus)

Great fit if you have a J.D. and love tech. You’ll work directly with law firms to map legal workflows, design and test AI-powered solutions, and help move successful use cases into real, everyday use—mixing legal practice know‑how with hands-on AI tools and integrations.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Location: Eagan, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary (US eligible locations): $100,100 – $185,900 base (plus potential annual bonus)

Lead product strategy for CoCounsel Legal deployments with big law and corporate legal teams. This is a senior product role: you’ll own roadmaps, prioritize backlogs, guide Forward Deployed Engineers, and turn bespoke AI solutions into reusable product capabilities.

Employer: South Shore Transportation

Location: Eagan, MN (US)

Type: Not stated (appears to be a full-time corporate role)

Not stated (appears to be a full-time corporate role) Salary: Not listed

Support enterprise applications for a transportation/logistics operation—troubleshooting systems, documenting requirements, testing changes, and helping users. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in IT or application support and want a mix of remote and on‑site work with exposure to tools like SQL, Microsoft 365, and fleet/transport systems.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.