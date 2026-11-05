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⚖️ Eagan, MN Legal Pros: Multiple High-Paying Roles Open Now
Eagan’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know contracts, compliance, and healthcare or real estate law. If you’ve got senior-level experience, these roles come with strong pay and solid benefits.
Senior Specialist Legal Editor, Real Estate – Finance
- Employer: Thomson Reuters
- Location: Eagan, MN (global company, flexible work options noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,700 – $222,300 base + potential annual bonus (US range)
Use your 8+ years in commercial real estate finance law to write and edit practical legal content and help build AI-powered legal tools. Ideal if you love complex real estate finance deals, clear writing, and want a role that blends law, tech, and thought leadership with strong benefits and work–life balance.
Senior Provider Partner
- Employer: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Location: Hybrid – Eagan, MN (in office ~2 days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,400 – $174,200 per year
Lead complex provider contract negotiations and manage relationships across small to large healthcare networks. Great fit if you have 5+ years contracts experience, know healthcare regulations and value-based contracting, and want a mix of data-driven negotiation, compliance, and strategy with a strong benefits package.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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