💰 Eagan, MN Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings $65K–$220K

Eagan’s finance scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on pricing work to senior leadership in healthcare. If you’re numbers-focused and like clear impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: CrossCountry Freight Solutions

CrossCountry Freight Solutions Location: Eagan, MN (must live near Minneapolis or other listed hubs)

(must live near Minneapolis or other listed hubs) Salary: $65,000–$70,000 (based on experience and skills)

(based on experience and skills) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Support the sales team by analyzing shipping data, building pricing options, and managing customer contracts in the fast-paced LTL freight world. This role is great if you have 2+ years of LTL pricing experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) with match, and paid volunteer time.

Employer: Kalven Group Of LLC

Location: Eagan, MN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead complex tax engagements, review returns, and guide clients on tax strategy and compliance. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, CPA or EA, and 4+ years in public accounting with experience handling IRS and state inquiries.

Employer: Solventum (formerly 3M Health Care)

Location: Eagan, MN – Hybrid (2 days/week in office)

Salary: $163,200–$224,400 total comp range (base + variable, US applicants)

total comp range (base + variable, US applicants) Type: Full-time

Senior finance leader role driving R&D portfolio analysis, forecasting, and performance reporting for a major healthcare company. Best fit if you have 10+ years numeric-based experience (finance, economics, data analysis), experience in MedTech or regulated industries, and want high-impact work with strong benefits and possible relocation support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.