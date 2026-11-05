🚚 Eagan, MN Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Solid Openings

Eagan’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on warehouse work to senior transportation strategy. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Solventum (formerly 3M Health Care)

Solventum (formerly 3M Health Care) Location: Eagan, MN (Hybrid) or Remote in the U.S.

or Type: Full-time

Salary: $107,600 – $147,950 (base + variable incentive, US)

Lead air and ocean freight operations across the U.S. and Canada, manage carriers, solve shipment issues, and drive continuous improvement projects. This is a senior role for someone with deep transportation/logistics/import-export experience who wants hybrid flexibility or fully remote work plus a strong pay range and corporate benefits.

Employer: Rich Products

Location: Eagan, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20.00 – $22.00 per hour

Support shipping, receiving, and deliveries for a major food manufacturer, handling inbound/outbound loads, checking for damage, and keeping records up to date. Good fit if you like active work, have solid computer skills, and want steady day-shift hours with benefits and PTO.

Employer: Hunt Electric Corporation

Location: Bloomington, MN warehouse (listed under Eagan, MN)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, Salary: $53,248 – $61,440 per year

Keep the tool crib and equipment ready for field crews—testing, cleaning, tracking inventory, and tagging items for repair or calibration. This is a good move if you’re organized, like working in a warehouse setting, and want strong benefits with a 100% employee-owned company.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles as they grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.